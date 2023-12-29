Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet stocks slump in trading today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's opening price was ₹60, while the closing price was ₹59.51. The stock had a high of ₹61.4 and a low of ₹59. The company's market capitalization was ₹4047.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹69.2, and the 52-week low was ₹22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438,304 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.