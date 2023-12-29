Hello User
Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet stocks slump in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 59.51 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.15 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's opening price was 60, while the closing price was 59.51. The stock had a high of 61.4 and a low of 59. The company's market capitalization was 4047.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 69.2, and the 52-week low was 22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438,304 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹59.15, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹59.51

The current data of Spicejet stock shows that the price is 59.15. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.36, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.36. Overall, the stock price of Spicejet has slightly decreased.

29 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹59.51 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Spicejet had a trading volume of 3,438,304 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 59.51.

