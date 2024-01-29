Hello User
Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -2.01 %. The stock closed at 62.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.58 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at 63.25 and closed at 62.84 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 63.63, while the lowest price was 61.25. The market capitalization of Spicejet is currently at 4,214.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 69.2, and the 52-week low is 22.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,042,922 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet closed at ₹62.84 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Spicejet on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 3,042,922 shares. The closing price of the stock was 62.84.

