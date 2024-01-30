Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars: Positive Trading Day

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at ₹62.8 and closed at ₹61.58. The stock had a high of ₹65.4 and a low of ₹61.7. The market capitalization of the company is ₹4399.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹69.2 and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 9,864,437 shares.
The stock price of Spicejet reached a low of ₹63.85 and a high of ₹67.3 on the current day.
The current data of Spicejet stock shows that the stock price is ₹64.29, with a percent change of 4.4 and a net change of 2.71. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 4.4% from its previous value, with a net increase of 2.71. Overall, this suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.0%
|3 Months
|-10.88%
|6 Months
|0.0%
|YTD
|0.0%
|1 Year
|-9.94%
On the last day of trading, Spicejet recorded a trading volume of 9,864,437 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was ₹61.58.
