Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars: Trading in Green

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 1.32 %. The stock closed at 64.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.14 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at 64.75 and closed at 64.29 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 67.3 and a low of 63.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 4457.78 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 69.2 and the 52-week low is 22.65. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,142,524 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹65.14, up 1.32% from yesterday's ₹64.29

As of the current data, Spicejet stock is priced at 65.14, which represents a percent change of 1.32. The net change in the stock price is 0.85.

31 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹64.29 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Spicejet had a BSE volume of 10,142,524 shares. The closing price for the stock was 64.29.

