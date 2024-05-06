Hello User
Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet shares plummet as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 01:34 PM IST Trade
Spicejet stock price went down today, 06 May 2024, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 61.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.76 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at 61.8 and closed at 61.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 62 and the low was 60.5. The market capitalization stands at 4767.02 crore. The 52-week high and low are 77.5 and 22.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 493,896 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST Spicejet share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet reached a peak of 60.8 and a bottom of 60.1 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly basis. Traders may want to consider possible shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 160.63Support 159.93
Resistance 261.06Support 259.66
Resistance 361.33Support 359.23
06 May 2024, 01:09 PM IST Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range

Spicejet stock's high for the day was 62 and the low was 60.4.

06 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST Spicejet share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet's stock price reached a peak of 60.95 and a low of 60.5 in the prior trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 60.73 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 60.61 and 60.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 160.99Support 160.54
Resistance 261.2Support 260.3
Resistance 361.44Support 360.09
06 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Spicejet Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Spicejet share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Spicejet share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days61.68
10 Days62.19
20 Days63.65
50 Days62.97
100 Days62.40
300 Days48.92
06 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST Spicejet share price NSE Live :Spicejet trading at ₹60.76, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹61.55

Spicejet share price is at 60.76 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 60.66 and 63.11 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 60.66 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 63.11 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

06 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Spicejet share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving back and forth between 61.6 and 60.2 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 60.2 and selling near the hourly resistance of 61.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 160.98Support 160.73
Resistance 261.11Support 260.61
Resistance 361.23Support 360.48
06 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹61.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 62 & 60.5 yesterday to end at 61.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

