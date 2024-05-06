Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet shares plummet as investors sell off

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock opened at ₹61.8 and closed at ₹61.55 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹62 and the low was ₹60.5. The market capitalization stands at 4767.02 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹77.5 and ₹22.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 493,896 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Spicejet reached a peak of 60.8 and a bottom of 60.1 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all support levels on an hourly basis. Traders may want to consider possible shorting opportunities.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|60.63
|Support 1
|59.93
|Resistance 2
|61.06
|Support 2
|59.66
|Resistance 3
|61.33
|Support 3
|59.23
Spicejet stock's high for the day was ₹62 and the low was ₹60.4.
Spicejet's stock price reached a peak of 60.95 and a low of 60.5 in the prior trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 60.73 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 60.61 and 60.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|60.99
|Support 1
|60.54
|Resistance 2
|61.2
|Support 2
|60.3
|Resistance 3
|61.44
|Support 3
|60.09
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Spicejet share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|61.68
|10 Days
|62.19
|20 Days
|63.65
|50 Days
|62.97
|100 Days
|62.40
|300 Days
|48.92
Spicejet share price is at ₹60.76 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹60.66 and ₹63.11 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹60.66 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 63.11 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price has been moving back and forth between 61.6 and 60.2 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 60.2 and selling near the hourly resistance of 61.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|60.98
|Support 1
|60.73
|Resistance 2
|61.11
|Support 2
|60.61
|Resistance 3
|61.23
|Support 3
|60.48
The stock traded in the range of ₹62 & ₹60.5 yesterday to end at ₹61.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!