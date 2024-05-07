Hello User
Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

1 min read . 08:33 AM IST
Spicejet stock price went down today, 07 May 2024, by -3.12 %. The stock closed at 61.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.63 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock closed at 61.55 on the last trading day with an open price of 61.8. The high for the day was 62, while the low was 59. The market cap stands at 4671.44 cr. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 77.5 and 22.65, respectively. BSE volume for the day was 1759882 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1122
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹61.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 62 & 59 yesterday to end at 61.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

