Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock closed at ₹61.55 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹61.8. The high for the day was ₹62, while the low was ₹59. The market cap stands at 4671.44 cr. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹77.5 and ₹22.65, respectively. BSE volume for the day was 1759882 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
07 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST
Spicejet share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
07 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹61.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹62 & ₹59 yesterday to end at ₹61.55. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.