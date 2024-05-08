Hello User
Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -4.41 %. The stock closed at 59.63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock closed at 59.63 on the last trading day, with an open price of 59.65. The high for the day was 60 and the low was 56.5. The market capitalization stands at 4465.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 77.5 and the low is 22.65. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2993958.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Price Analysis

Spicejet's stock price has increased by 0.70% and is currently trading at 57.40. Over the past year, Spicejet's shares have surged by 80.44% to reach 57.40, while the Nifty index has risen by 22.11% to 22302.50 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.29%
3 Months-22.15%
6 Months50.71%
YTD-5.08%
1 Year80.44%
08 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Spicejet share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 159.17Support 155.67
Resistance 261.33Support 254.33
Resistance 362.67Support 352.17
08 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1122
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
08 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹59.63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 60 & 56.5 yesterday to end at 59.63. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

