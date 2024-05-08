Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock closed at ₹59.63 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹59.65. The high for the day was ₹60 and the low was ₹56.5. The market capitalization stands at ₹4465.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹77.5 and the low is ₹22.65. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2993958.
Spicejet's stock price has increased by 0.70% and is currently trading at ₹57.40. Over the past year, Spicejet's shares have surged by 80.44% to reach ₹57.40, while the Nifty index has risen by 22.11% to 22302.50 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.29%
|3 Months
|-22.15%
|6 Months
|50.71%
|YTD
|-5.08%
|1 Year
|80.44%
The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|59.17
|Support 1
|55.67
|Resistance 2
|61.33
|Support 2
|54.33
|Resistance 3
|62.67
|Support 3
|52.17
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The stock traded in the range of ₹60 & ₹56.5 yesterday to end at ₹59.63. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
