Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet's stock opened at ₹56.99 and closed at ₹57. The high for the day was ₹58.5 and the low was ₹56. The market capitalization stood at ₹4482.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹77.5 and the low was ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,667,086 shares traded.
09 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST
Spicejet share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
09 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹57 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹58.5 & ₹56 yesterday to end at ₹57. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.