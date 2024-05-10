Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock price on the last day showed a slight decrease, opening at ₹57.25 and closing at ₹57.22. The high for the day was ₹58.2 and the low was ₹55. The market capitalization stood at ₹4317.34 crore. The 52-week high was ₹77.5 and the 52-week low was ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2089721 shares traded.
The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|57.26
|Support 1
|54.06
|Resistance 2
|59.33
|Support 2
|52.93
|Resistance 3
|60.46
|Support 3
|50.86
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The stock traded in the range of ₹58.2 & ₹55 yesterday to end at ₹57.22. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
