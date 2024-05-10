Hello User
Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -3.69 %. The stock closed at 57.22 per share. The stock is currently trading at 55.11 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock price on the last day showed a slight decrease, opening at 57.25 and closing at 57.22. The high for the day was 58.2 and the low was 55. The market capitalization stood at 4317.34 crore. The 52-week high was 77.5 and the 52-week low was 22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2089721 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Spicejet share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 157.26Support 154.06
Resistance 259.33Support 252.93
Resistance 360.46Support 350.86
10 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1122
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
10 May 2024, 08:08 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹57.22 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 58.2 & 55 yesterday to end at 57.22. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

