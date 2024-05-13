Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : SpiceJet Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet opened at ₹55.48 and closed at ₹55.11. The highest price reached was ₹56, while the lowest was ₹54.71. The market capitalization stood at ₹4352.6 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹77.5 and ₹22.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1143409 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Spicejet share price is at ₹55.01 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹54.93 and ₹56.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹54.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 56.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Spicejet has decreased by -0.41% and is currently trading at ₹55.33. Over the past year, Spicejet shares have risen by 88.92% to ₹55.33. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.73%
|3 Months
|-19.71%
|6 Months
|49.88%
|YTD
|-7.48%
|1 Year
|88.92%
The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|56.22
|Support 1
|54.93
|Resistance 2
|56.75
|Support 2
|54.17
|Resistance 3
|57.51
|Support 3
|53.64
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The stock traded in the range of ₹56 & ₹54.71 yesterday to end at ₹55.11. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
