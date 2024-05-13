Hello User
Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : SpiceJet Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 55.56 per share. The stock is currently trading at 55.01 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : On the last day, Spicejet opened at 55.48 and closed at 55.11. The highest price reached was 56, while the lowest was 54.71. The market capitalization stood at 4352.6 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 77.5 and 22.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1143409 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:32 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet trading at ₹55.01, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹55.56

Spicejet share price is at 55.01 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 54.93 and 56.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 54.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 56.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

13 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Spicejet has decreased by -0.41% and is currently trading at 55.33. Over the past year, Spicejet shares have risen by 88.92% to 55.33. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.73%
3 Months-19.71%
6 Months49.88%
YTD-7.48%
1 Year88.92%
13 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Spicejet share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 156.22Support 154.93
Resistance 256.75Support 254.17
Resistance 357.51Support 353.64
13 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Spicejet share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1122
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹55.11 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 56 & 54.71 yesterday to end at 55.11. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

