Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Stock Soaring: Up in Positive Trading Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock price remained stable on the last day, opening and closing at ₹55.56. The high for the day was ₹56.75, while the low was ₹54.86. The market capitalization stands at ₹4383.15 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹77.5 and ₹22.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1338883 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Spicejet share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update
Spicejet touched a high of 56.7 & a low of 56.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|56.83
|Support 1
|56.23
|Resistance 2
|57.07
|Support 2
|55.87
|Resistance 3
|57.43
|Support 3
|55.63
Spicejet Live Updates
SPICEJET
SPICEJET
Spicejet share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Spicejet's stock price has increased by 1.16% to reach ₹56.6, in line with the upward trend of its industry counterparts including Interglobe Aviation, Jet Airways (India), and Jet Freight Logistics. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown a slight increase of 0.08% and 0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Interglobe Aviation
|4106.25
|22.6
|0.55
|4188.15
|2225.05
|158315.28
|Spicejet
|56.6
|0.65
|1.16
|77.5
|22.65
|3406.45
|Jet Airways (India)
|46.5
|0.55
|1.2
|75.29
|35.55
|528.23
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.67
|0.24
|1.79
|16.8
|9.24
|63.43
Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹56.24, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹55.95
Spicejet share price is at ₹56.24 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹55.19 and ₹57.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹55.19 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 57.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Spicejet share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Spicejet has increased by 0.71% and is currently trading at ₹56.35. Over the past year, Spicejet shares have grown by 89.15% to reach ₹56.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.17%
|3 Months
|-16.36%
|6 Months
|48.61%
|YTD
|-6.83%
|1 Year
|89.15%
Mumbai weather: Flight operations hit; SpiceJet, Indigo issue advisory; Vistara flights diverted — how to check status
https://www.livemint.com/news/india/mumbai-rains-flight-operations-suspended-for-30-minutes-at-international-airport-says-report-11715598477126.html
Spicejet share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|57.08
|Support 1
|55.19
|Resistance 2
|57.86
|Support 2
|54.08
|Resistance 3
|58.97
|Support 3
|53.3
Spicejet share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹55.56 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹56.75 & ₹54.86 yesterday to end at ₹55.56. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!