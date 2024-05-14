Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Stock Soaring: Up in Positive Trading Today

6 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:39 AM IST
Livemint

Spicejet stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 55.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56.24 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Stock Price TodayPremium
Spicejet Stock Price Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock price remained stable on the last day, opening and closing at 55.56. The high for the day was 56.75, while the low was 54.86. The market capitalization stands at 4383.15 crore. The 52-week high and low are 77.5 and 22.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1338883 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:39:44 AM IST

Spicejet share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet touched a high of 56.7 & a low of 56.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 156.83Support 156.23
Resistance 257.07Support 255.87
Resistance 357.43Support 355.63
14 May 2024, 10:13:50 AM IST

Spicejet Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:53:01 AM IST

Spicejet share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Spicejet's stock price has increased by 1.16% to reach 56.6, in line with the upward trend of its industry counterparts including Interglobe Aviation, Jet Airways (India), and Jet Freight Logistics. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown a slight increase of 0.08% and 0.13% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Interglobe Aviation4106.2522.60.554188.152225.05158315.28
Spicejet56.60.651.1677.522.653406.45
Jet Airways (India)46.50.551.275.2935.55528.23
Jet Freight Logistics13.670.241.7916.89.2463.43
14 May 2024, 09:33:06 AM IST

Spicejet share price Today :Spicejet trading at ₹56.24, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹55.95

Spicejet share price is at 56.24 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 55.19 and 57.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 55.19 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 57.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:17:10 AM IST

Spicejet share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Spicejet has increased by 0.71% and is currently trading at 56.35. Over the past year, Spicejet shares have grown by 89.15% to reach 56.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.17%
3 Months-16.36%
6 Months48.61%
YTD-6.83%
1 Year89.15%
14 May 2024, 09:01:33 AM IST

Mumbai weather: Flight operations hit; SpiceJet, Indigo issue advisory; Vistara flights diverted — how to check status

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/mumbai-rains-flight-operations-suspended-for-30-minutes-at-international-airport-says-report-11715598477126.html

14 May 2024, 08:46:08 AM IST

Spicejet share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 157.08Support 155.19
Resistance 257.86Support 254.08
Resistance 358.97Support 353.3
14 May 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

Spicejet share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1122
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:03:49 AM IST

Spicejet share price Live :Spicejet closed at ₹55.56 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 56.75 & 54.86 yesterday to end at 55.56. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

