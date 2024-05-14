Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Stock Soaring: Up in Positive Trading Today

Spicejet Share Price Today : Spicejet's stock price remained stable on the last day, opening and closing at ₹55.56. The high for the day was ₹56.75, while the low was ₹54.86. The market capitalization stands at ₹4383.15 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹77.5 and ₹22.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1338883 shares traded.
Spicejet touched a high of 56.7 & a low of 56.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|56.83
|Support 1
|56.23
|Resistance 2
|57.07
|Support 2
|55.87
|Resistance 3
|57.43
|Support 3
|55.63
Today, Spicejet's stock price has increased by 1.16% to reach ₹56.6, in line with the upward trend of its industry counterparts including Interglobe Aviation, Jet Airways (India), and Jet Freight Logistics. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also shown a slight increase of 0.08% and 0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Interglobe Aviation
|4106.25
|22.6
|0.55
|4188.15
|2225.05
|158315.28
|Spicejet
|56.6
|0.65
|1.16
|77.5
|22.65
|3406.45
|Jet Airways (India)
|46.5
|0.55
|1.2
|75.29
|35.55
|528.23
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.67
|0.24
|1.79
|16.8
|9.24
|63.43
Spicejet share price is at ₹56.24 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹55.19 and ₹57.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹55.19 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 57.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Spicejet has increased by 0.71% and is currently trading at ₹56.35. Over the past year, Spicejet shares have grown by 89.15% to reach ₹56.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.17%
|3 Months
|-16.36%
|6 Months
|48.61%
|YTD
|-6.83%
|1 Year
|89.15%
The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|57.08
|Support 1
|55.19
|Resistance 2
|57.86
|Support 2
|54.08
|Resistance 3
|58.97
|Support 3
|53.3
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The stock traded in the range of ₹56.75 & ₹54.86 yesterday to end at ₹55.56. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
