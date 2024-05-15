Hello User
Spicejet Share Price Highlights : Spicejet closed today at 60.16, up 5.53% from yesterday's 57.01

28 min read . 15 May 2024 Trade
Livemint

Spicejet Share Price Highlights : Spicejet stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 5.53 %. The stock closed at 57.01 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.16 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Share Price Highlights

Spicejet Share Price Highlights : Spicejet's stock price on the last trading day opened at 56.3, reached a high of 57.55, and closed at 55.95. The market capitalization was 4466.19 crore. The 52-week high and low were 77.5 and 22.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,077,166 shares traded.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet has a 0.04% MF holding & 1.72% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.20% in december to 1.72% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:30 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet's return on equity (ROE) was -99999.99% in the most recent fiscal year, and its return on investment (ROI) was also -99999.99% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.

15 May 2024, 07:11 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet has experienced a significant decline in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue over the past three years. In the most recent fiscal year, the company's revenue decreased by -10.49%. In the trailing twelve months, the revenue was 78943.75 cr, which is -11.04% lower than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see some growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:30 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1122
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 06:05 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, Spicejet's stock price increased by 5.53% to reach 60.16, outperforming its peers. While Jet Freight Logistics is experiencing a decline, Interglobe Aviation and Jet Airways (India) are both seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex, however, are slightly down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Interglobe Aviation4294.2145.753.514188.152225.05165561.64
Spicejet60.163.155.5377.522.653620.7
Jet Airways (India)46.50.20.4375.2935.55528.23
Jet Freight Logistics13.34-0.02-0.1516.89.2461.9
15 May 2024, 05:37 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Today, Spicejet stock reached a low of 56.84 and a high of 60.88.

15 May 2024, 03:53 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet closed today at ₹60.16, up 5.53% from yesterday's ₹57.01

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price closed the day at 60.16 - a 5.53% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 61.73 , 63.32 , 65.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 57.69 , 55.24 , 53.65.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:30 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:17 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹60.15, up 5.51% from yesterday's ₹57.01

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at 60.15 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 59.52. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 02:58 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet Short Term and Long Term Trends

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Spicejet share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days56.17
10 Days58.69
20 Days61.68
50 Days61.77
100 Days62.78
300 Days49.80
15 May 2024, 02:39 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet reached a high of 60.38 and a low of 59.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 60.0 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 59.71 and 59.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 160.32Support 159.54
Resistance 260.74Support 259.18
Resistance 361.1Support 358.76
15 May 2024, 02:01 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet trading at ₹59.94, up 5.14% from yesterday's ₹57.01

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price is at 59.94 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 59.52. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 01:39 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 60.6 and 59.57 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 59.57 and selling near hourly resistance at 60.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 160.6Support 160.0
Resistance 260.91Support 259.71
Resistance 361.2Support 359.4
15 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet stock's low price for the day was 56.84 and the high price was 60.88.

15 May 2024, 12:33 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 61.5 and 58.41 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 58.41 and selling near the hourly resistance at 61.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 160.6Support 159.57
Resistance 261.21Support 259.15
Resistance 361.63Support 358.54
15 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet Short Term and Long Term Trends

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Spicejet share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

15 May 2024, 12:22 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days56.17
10 Days58.69
20 Days61.68
50 Days61.77
100 Days62.78
300 Days49.80
15 May 2024, 12:17 PM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹60.43, up 6% from yesterday's ₹57.01

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at 60.43 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 59.52. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet reached a peak of 60.88 and a low of 57.79 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders are recommended to monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and adjust stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 161.5Support 158.41
Resistance 262.73Support 256.55
Resistance 364.59Support 355.32
15 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet trading at ₹60.85, up 6.74% from yesterday's ₹57.01

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price is at 60.85 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 59.52. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, SpiceJet's stock has risen by 6.3% to reach 60.6, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the aviation sector like Interglobe Aviation, Jet Airways (India), and Jet Freight Logistics are also experiencing growth. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight decreases of -0.1% and -0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Interglobe Aviation4225.276.751.854188.152225.05162901.36
Spicejet60.63.596.377.522.653647.18
Jet Airways (India)46.890.591.2775.2935.55532.66
Jet Freight Logistics13.620.261.9516.89.2463.2
15 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet touched a high of 57.95 & a low of 56.84 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 158.23Support 157.12
Resistance 258.64Support 256.42
Resistance 359.34Support 356.01
15 May 2024, 10:13 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:51 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, Spicejet's stock price increased by 1.14% to reach 57.66, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Interglobe Aviation, Jet Airways (India), and Jet Freight Logistics are also experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices have risen by 0.18% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Interglobe Aviation4151.12.650.064188.152225.05160044.46
Spicejet57.660.651.1477.522.653470.24
Jet Airways (India)46.950.651.475.2935.55533.34
Jet Freight Logistics13.630.272.0216.89.2463.25
15 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹57.65, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹57.01

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at 57.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 56.32 and 57.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 56.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 57.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The share price of Spicejet has increased by 1.00% and is currently trading at 57.58. Over the past year, Spicejet's shares have gained 89.40% to reach 57.58. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.76% to reach 22217.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.02%
3 Months-14.98%
6 Months51.42%
YTD-5.06%
1 Year89.4%
15 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 157.92Support 156.32
Resistance 258.53Support 255.33
Resistance 359.52Support 354.72
15 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet closed at ₹55.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 57.55 & 55.95 yesterday to end at 55.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.