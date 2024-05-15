Spicejet Share Price Highlights : Spicejet closed today at 60.16, up 5.53% from yesterday's 57.01

Spicejet Share Price Highlights : Spicejet's stock price on the last trading day opened at ₹56.3, reached a high of ₹57.55, and closed at ₹55.95. The market capitalization was ₹4466.19 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹77.5 and ₹22.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,077,166 shares traded.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet has a 0.04% MF holding & 1.72% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.20% in december to 1.72% in march quarter.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet's return on equity (ROE) was -99999.99% in the most recent fiscal year, and its return on investment (ROI) was also -99999.99% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% and 0.00% respectively.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet has experienced a significant decline in earnings per share (EPS) and revenue over the past three years. In the most recent fiscal year, the company's revenue decreased by -10.49%. In the trailing twelve months, the revenue was 78943.75 cr, which is -11.04% lower than the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see some growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, Spicejet's stock price increased by 5.53% to reach ₹60.16, outperforming its peers. While Jet Freight Logistics is experiencing a decline, Interglobe Aviation and Jet Airways (India) are both seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex, however, are slightly down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Interglobe Aviation
|4294.2
|145.75
|3.51
|4188.15
|2225.05
|165561.64
|Spicejet
|60.16
|3.15
|5.53
|77.5
|22.65
|3620.7
|Jet Airways (India)
|46.5
|0.2
|0.43
|75.29
|35.55
|528.23
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.34
|-0.02
|-0.15
|16.8
|9.24
|61.9
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Today, Spicejet stock reached a low of ₹56.84 and a high of ₹60.88.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price closed the day at ₹60.16 - a 5.53% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 61.73 , 63.32 , 65.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 57.69 , 55.24 , 53.65.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at ₹60.15 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹59.52. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Spicejet share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|56.17
|10 Days
|58.69
|20 Days
|61.68
|50 Days
|61.77
|100 Days
|62.78
|300 Days
|49.80
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet reached a high of 60.38 and a low of 59.6 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 60.0 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 59.71 and 59.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|60.32
|Support 1
|59.54
|Resistance 2
|60.74
|Support 2
|59.18
|Resistance 3
|61.1
|Support 3
|58.76
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price is at ₹59.94 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹59.52. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 60.6 and 59.57 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 59.57 and selling near hourly resistance at 60.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|60.6
|Support 1
|60.0
|Resistance 2
|60.91
|Support 2
|59.71
|Resistance 3
|61.2
|Support 3
|59.4
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet stock's low price for the day was ₹56.84 and the high price was ₹60.88.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 61.5 and 58.41 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 58.41 and selling near the hourly resistance at 61.5.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|60.6
|Support 1
|59.57
|Resistance 2
|61.21
|Support 2
|59.15
|Resistance 3
|61.63
|Support 3
|58.54
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Spicejet share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at ₹60.43 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹59.52. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet reached a peak of 60.88 and a low of 57.79 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders are recommended to monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and adjust stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|61.5
|Support 1
|58.41
|Resistance 2
|62.73
|Support 2
|56.55
|Resistance 3
|64.59
|Support 3
|55.32
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price is at ₹60.85 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹59.52. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, SpiceJet's stock has risen by 6.3% to reach ₹60.6, following the positive trend of its industry counterparts. Other companies in the aviation sector like Interglobe Aviation, Jet Airways (India), and Jet Freight Logistics are also experiencing growth. However, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen slight decreases of -0.1% and -0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Interglobe Aviation
|4225.2
|76.75
|1.85
|4188.15
|2225.05
|162901.36
|Spicejet
|60.6
|3.59
|6.3
|77.5
|22.65
|3647.18
|Jet Airways (India)
|46.89
|0.59
|1.27
|75.29
|35.55
|532.66
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.62
|0.26
|1.95
|16.8
|9.24
|63.2
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet touched a high of 57.95 & a low of 56.84 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|58.23
|Support 1
|57.12
|Resistance 2
|58.64
|Support 2
|56.42
|Resistance 3
|59.34
|Support 3
|56.01
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, Spicejet's stock price increased by 1.14% to reach ₹57.66, following the trend of its industry counterparts. Companies like Interglobe Aviation, Jet Airways (India), and Jet Freight Logistics are also experiencing growth. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices have risen by 0.18% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Interglobe Aviation
|4151.1
|2.65
|0.06
|4188.15
|2225.05
|160044.46
|Spicejet
|57.66
|0.65
|1.14
|77.5
|22.65
|3470.24
|Jet Airways (India)
|46.95
|0.65
|1.4
|75.29
|35.55
|533.34
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.63
|0.27
|2.02
|16.8
|9.24
|63.25
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at ₹57.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹56.32 and ₹57.92 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹56.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 57.92 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The share price of Spicejet has increased by 1.00% and is currently trading at ₹57.58. Over the past year, Spicejet's shares have gained 89.40% to reach ₹57.58. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.76% to reach 22217.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.02%
|3 Months
|-14.98%
|6 Months
|51.42%
|YTD
|-5.06%
|1 Year
|89.4%
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|57.92
|Support 1
|56.32
|Resistance 2
|58.53
|Support 2
|55.33
|Resistance 3
|59.52
|Support 3
|54.72
Spicejet Share Price Today Live:
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹57.55 & ₹55.95 yesterday to end at ₹55.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
