Spicejet Share Price Highlights : Spicejet closed today at ₹59.74, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹60.16

32 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:08 PM IST
Livemint

Spicejet Share Price Highlights : Spicejet stock price went down today, 16 May 2024, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 60.16 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.74 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Share Price Highlights Premium
Spicejet Share Price Highlights

Spicejet Share Price Highlights : Spicejet's stock price on the last day was 57.44 at opening and closed at 57.01. The high for the day was 60.88, while the low was 56.84. The market capitalization stood at 4712.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were 77.5 and 22.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,659,571 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:08:06 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet has a 0.04% MF holding & 1.72% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.20% in december to 1.72% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:34:34 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet's ROE and return on investment were both negative in the most recent fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% each.

16 May 2024, 07:12:19 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet's EPS has decreased by -99999.99% and revenue has decreased by -10.49% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 78943.75 cr, which is -11.04% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:33:52 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1122
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 06:06:51 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, Spicejet's stock price decreased by 0.7% to reach 59.74, while its competitors are experiencing a mixed performance. Interglobe Aviation and Jet Airways (India) are declining, but Jet Freight Logistics is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Interglobe Aviation4290.5-3.7-0.094313.752225.05165418.98
Spicejet59.74-0.42-0.777.522.653595.43
Jet Airways (India)46.25-0.25-0.5475.2935.55525.39
Jet Freight Logistics13.420.070.5216.89.2462.27
16 May 2024, 05:31:59 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, Spicejet stock reached a low of 59.53 and a high of 61.95.

16 May 2024, 03:53:36 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet closed today at ₹59.74, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹60.16

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price closed the day at 59.74 - a 0.7% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 61.38 , 62.88 , 63.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 58.96 , 58.04 , 56.54.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:34:56 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:21:43 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹59.69, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹60.16

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at 59.69 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 57.69 and 61.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 57.69 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 61.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 02:59:23 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet Short Term and Long Term Trends

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Spicejet share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 02:56:43 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days56.17
10 Days58.24
20 Days61.31
50 Days61.59
100 Days62.77
300 Days49.94
16 May 2024, 02:42:48 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet reached a high of 60.25 and a low of 59.75 in the last trading hour. The stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 60.12 and 59.99, suggesting increased selling pressure. Traders with long positions may consider exiting, while new investors could analyze for potential reversal opportunities if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 160.34Support 159.84
Resistance 260.54Support 259.54
Resistance 360.84Support 359.34
16 May 2024, 02:18:45 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1122
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 02:07:41 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet trading at ₹60.1, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹60.16

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price is at 60.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 57.69 and 61.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 57.69 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 61.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:44:18 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 60.55 and 60.03 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 60.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 60.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 160.47Support 160.12
Resistance 260.69Support 259.99
Resistance 360.82Support 359.77
16 May 2024, 01:00:41 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet stock reached a high of 61.95 and a low of 59.86 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:35:10 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 60.56 and 59.92 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 59.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 60.56.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 160.55Support 160.03
Resistance 260.86Support 259.82
Resistance 361.07Support 359.51
16 May 2024, 12:25:27 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet Short Term and Long Term Trends

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Spicejet share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

16 May 2024, 12:24:57 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days56.17
10 Days58.24
20 Days61.31
50 Days61.59
100 Days62.77
300 Days49.94
16 May 2024, 12:15:56 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹60.4, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹60.16

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at 60.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 57.69 and 61.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 57.69 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 61.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:34:29 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 61.48 and 59.49 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 59.49 and selling near the hourly resistance at 61.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 160.56Support 159.92
Resistance 260.85Support 259.57
Resistance 361.2Support 359.28
16 May 2024, 11:30:18 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹60.27, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹60.16

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at 60.27 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 57.69 and 61.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 57.69 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 61.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:19:01 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Today, Spicejet's stock price increased by 0.3% to reach 60.34, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Interglobe Aviation and Jet Airways (India) are declining, Jet Freight Logistics, another peer, is seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by -0.11% and -0.32% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Interglobe Aviation4283.1-11.1-0.264313.752225.05165133.68
Spicejet60.340.180.377.522.653631.54
Jet Airways (India)46.27-0.23-0.4975.2935.55525.62
Jet Freight Logistics13.450.10.7516.89.2462.41
16 May 2024, 11:00:04 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1122
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 10:41:09 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet touched a high of 61.94 & a low of 59.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 161.48Support 159.49
Resistance 262.7Support 258.72
Resistance 363.47Support 357.5
16 May 2024, 10:18:08 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:52:57 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, Spicejet's stock price increased by 1.4% to reach 61, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. While Jet Airways (India) is declining, Interglobe Aviation and Jet Freight Logistics are both seeing gains. In general, the Nifty and Sensex indices are up by 0.27% and 0.23% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Interglobe Aviation4295.71.50.034313.752225.05165619.47
Spicejet61.00.841.477.522.653671.26
Jet Airways (India)46.17-0.33-0.7175.2935.55524.48
Jet Freight Logistics13.470.120.916.89.2462.51
16 May 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet trading at ₹61.75, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹60.16

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Spicejet has surpassed the first resistance of 61.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 63.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 63.32 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 09:26:02 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Spicejet has increased by 1.75% and is currently trading at 61.21. Over the past year, Spicejet's shares have seen a significant gain of 100.07% to reach 61.21. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.14%
3 Months-6.58%
6 Months57.65%
YTD0.18%
1 Year100.07%
16 May 2024, 09:06:38 AM IST

Delhi High Court orders SpiceJet to return two leased planes to TWC Aviation over unpaid dues

The court noted that SpiceJet, which owes TWC $14 million, had damaged its assets by separating the engines from the two planes and using them in other aircraft.

/companies/news/delhi-high-court-orders-spicejet-to-return-two-leased-planes-to-twc-aviation-over-unpaid-dues-11715776388362.html

16 May 2024, 09:06:38 AM IST

Stocks to watch: M&M, Jindal Stainless, Mankind, Titagarh Rail, Vi, SpiceJet, IHCL

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, May 16:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-m-m-jindal-stainless-mankind-titagarh-rail-vi-spicejet-ihcl-11715827596190.html

16 May 2024, 08:46:08 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 161.73Support 157.69
Resistance 263.32Support 255.24
Resistance 365.77Support 353.65
16 May 2024, 08:33:21 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1122
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 08:07:05 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet closed at ₹57.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 60.88 & 56.84 yesterday to end at 57.01. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

