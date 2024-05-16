Spicejet Share Price Highlights : Spicejet closed today at ₹59.74, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹60.16

Spicejet Share Price Highlights : Spicejet's stock price on the last day was ₹57.44 at opening and closed at ₹57.01. The high for the day was ₹60.88, while the low was ₹56.84. The market capitalization stood at ₹4712.96 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹77.5 and ₹22.65, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,659,571 shares traded.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet has a 0.04% MF holding & 1.72% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.20% in december to 1.72% in march quarter.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet's ROE and return on investment were both negative in the most recent fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% each.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet's EPS has decreased by -99999.99% and revenue has decreased by -10.49% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company's revenue was 78943.75 cr, which is -11.04% lower than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the quarter.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, Spicejet's stock price decreased by 0.7% to reach ₹59.74, while its competitors are experiencing a mixed performance. Interglobe Aviation and Jet Airways (India) are declining, but Jet Freight Logistics is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Interglobe Aviation
|4290.5
|-3.7
|-0.09
|4313.75
|2225.05
|165418.98
|Spicejet
|59.74
|-0.42
|-0.7
|77.5
|22.65
|3595.43
|Jet Airways (India)
|46.25
|-0.25
|-0.54
|75.29
|35.55
|525.39
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.42
|0.07
|0.52
|16.8
|9.24
|62.27
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, Spicejet stock reached a low of ₹59.53 and a high of ₹61.95.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet closed today at ₹59.74, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹60.16
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price closed the day at ₹59.74 - a 0.7% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 61.38 , 62.88 , 63.8. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 58.96 , 58.04 , 56.54.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live:
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹59.69, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹60.16
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at ₹59.69 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹57.69 and ₹61.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹57.69 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 61.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet Short Term and Long Term Trends
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Spicejet share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|56.17
|10 Days
|58.24
|20 Days
|61.31
|50 Days
|61.59
|100 Days
|62.77
|300 Days
|49.94
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet reached a high of 60.25 and a low of 59.75 in the last trading hour. The stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels of 60.12 and 59.99, suggesting increased selling pressure. Traders with long positions may consider exiting, while new investors could analyze for potential reversal opportunities if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|60.34
|Support 1
|59.84
|Resistance 2
|60.54
|Support 2
|59.54
|Resistance 3
|60.84
|Support 3
|59.34
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet trading at ₹60.1, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹60.16
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price is at ₹60.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹57.69 and ₹61.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹57.69 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 61.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the 60.55 and 60.03 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 60.03 and selling near the hourly resistance at 60.55.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|60.47
|Support 1
|60.12
|Resistance 2
|60.69
|Support 2
|59.99
|Resistance 3
|60.82
|Support 3
|59.77
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet stock reached a high of ₹61.95 and a low of ₹59.86 on the current day.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 60.56 and 59.92 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider implementing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 59.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 60.56.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|60.55
|Support 1
|60.03
|Resistance 2
|60.86
|Support 2
|59.82
|Resistance 3
|61.07
|Support 3
|59.51
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet Short Term and Long Term Trends
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Spicejet share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|56.17
|10 Days
|58.24
|20 Days
|61.31
|50 Days
|61.59
|100 Days
|62.77
|300 Days
|49.94
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹60.4, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹60.16
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at ₹60.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹57.69 and ₹61.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹57.69 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 61.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 61.48 and 59.49 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 59.49 and selling near the hourly resistance at 61.48.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|60.56
|Support 1
|59.92
|Resistance 2
|60.85
|Support 2
|59.57
|Resistance 3
|61.2
|Support 3
|59.28
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹60.27, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹60.16
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at ₹60.27 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹57.69 and ₹61.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹57.69 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 61.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet touched a high of 61.94 & a low of 59.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|61.48
|Support 1
|59.49
|Resistance 2
|62.7
|Support 2
|58.72
|Resistance 3
|63.47
|Support 3
|57.5
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet trading at ₹61.75, up 2.64% from yesterday's ₹60.16
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Spicejet has surpassed the first resistance of ₹61.73 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹63.32. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹63.32 then there can be further positive price movement.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Spicejet has increased by 1.75% and is currently trading at ₹61.21. Over the past year, Spicejet's shares have seen a significant gain of 100.07% to reach ₹61.21. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.14%
|3 Months
|-6.58%
|6 Months
|57.65%
|YTD
|0.18%
|1 Year
|100.07%
Delhi High Court orders SpiceJet to return two leased planes to TWC Aviation over unpaid dues
The court noted that SpiceJet, which owes TWC $14 million, had damaged its assets by separating the engines from the two planes and using them in other aircraft.
/companies/news/delhi-high-court-orders-spicejet-to-return-two-leased-planes-to-twc-aviation-over-unpaid-dues-11715776388362.html
Stocks to watch: M&M, Jindal Stainless, Mankind, Titagarh Rail, Vi, SpiceJet, IHCL
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, May 16:
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-m-m-jindal-stainless-mankind-titagarh-rail-vi-spicejet-ihcl-11715827596190.html
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|61.73
|Support 1
|57.69
|Resistance 2
|63.32
|Support 2
|55.24
|Resistance 3
|65.77
|Support 3
|53.65
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet closed at ₹57.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹60.88 & ₹56.84 yesterday to end at ₹57.01. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
