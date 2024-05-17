Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.25 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.85 0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.40 1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,464.90 0.33%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Spicejet Share Price Highlights : Spicejet closed today at 63, up 5.46% from yesterday's 59.74
BackBack

Spicejet Share Price Highlights : Spicejet closed today at ₹63, up 5.46% from yesterday's ₹59.74

30 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Spicejet Share Price Highlights : Spicejet stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 5.46 %. The stock closed at 59.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 63 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Share Price Highlights Premium
Spicejet Share Price Highlights

Spicejet Share Price Highlights : Spicejet's stock on the last day had an open price of 60.55, a close price of 60.16, a high of 61.95, and a low of 59.53. The market capitalization was 4680.06 crore. The 52-week high was 77.5 and the 52-week low was 22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1710754 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:02:45 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet has a 0.04% MF holding & 1.72% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.20% in december to 1.72% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:32:50 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet's ROE and ROI were both negative in the most recent fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 0.00%.

17 May 2024, 07:11:13 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet has experienced a decline in EPS of -99999.99% and a decrease in revenue of -10.49% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 78943.75 cr, which is -11.04% lower than the revenue in the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to see a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:30:36 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1122
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 06:02:30 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, Spicejet's stock price rose by 5.46% to reach 63, outperforming its peers in the aviation industry. While Jet Airways (India) is experiencing a decline, Interglobe Aviation and Jet Freight Logistics are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The overall market performance is reflected in the benchmark indices with Nifty and Sensex rising by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Interglobe Aviation4361.8572.11.684330.02225.05168169.86
Spicejet63.03.265.4677.522.653791.63
Jet Airways (India)45.51-0.84-1.8175.2935.55516.98
Jet Freight Logistics13.980.554.116.89.2464.87
17 May 2024, 05:33:54 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet stock traded at a low of 59.76 and a high of 64 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 03:54:10 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet closed today at ₹63, up 5.46% from yesterday's ₹59.74

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price closed the day at 63 - a 5.46% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 64.71 , 66.47 , 68.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 60.47 , 57.99 , 56.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:37:40 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:16:41 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹62.55, up 4.7% from yesterday's ₹59.74

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Spicejet has surpassed the first resistance of 61.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 62.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 62.88 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 03:03:55 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days56.76
10 Days58.19
20 Days60.82
50 Days61.46
100 Days62.79
300 Days50.09
17 May 2024, 02:57:46 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet Short Term and Long Term Trends

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Spicejet share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

17 May 2024, 02:37:53 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet reached a peak of 62.5 and a trough of 61.6 in the preceding trading hour. During that time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 61.92 (Support level 1), signaling a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 61.48 and 60.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 162.39Support 161.49
Resistance 262.9Support 261.1
Resistance 363.29Support 360.59
17 May 2024, 02:15:03 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1122
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 02:00:49 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet trading at ₹61.96, up 3.72% from yesterday's ₹59.74

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Spicejet has surpassed the first resistance of 61.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 62.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 62.88 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 01:35:50 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 62.35 and 61.8 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 61.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 62.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 162.87Support 161.92
Resistance 263.38Support 261.48
Resistance 363.82Support 360.97
17 May 2024, 01:07:04 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 59.76 and a high of 62.99.

17 May 2024, 12:39:07 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 63.21 and 61.1 in the last hour. Traders may consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 61.1 and selling near the hourly resistance of 63.21.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 162.35Support 161.8
Resistance 262.63Support 261.53
Resistance 362.9Support 361.25
17 May 2024, 12:27:07 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet Short Term and Long Term Trends

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Spicejet share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

17 May 2024, 12:26:05 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days56.76
10 Days58.19
20 Days60.82
50 Days61.46
100 Days62.79
300 Days50.09
17 May 2024, 12:16:30 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹62.09, up 3.93% from yesterday's ₹59.74

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Spicejet has surpassed the first resistance of 61.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 62.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 62.88 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 11:34:26 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet reached a peak of 62.99 and a low of 60.88 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 61.5 and 61.95, suggesting a positive bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 163.21Support 161.1
Resistance 264.15Support 259.93
Resistance 365.32Support 358.99
17 May 2024, 11:20:46 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet trading at ₹62.3, up 4.29% from yesterday's ₹59.74

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Spicejet has surpassed the first resistance of 61.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 62.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 62.88 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 11:13:51 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, Spicejet's share price rose by 4.79% to reach 62.6, outperforming its peers. While Jet Airways (India) and Jet Freight Logistics saw declines, Interglobe Aviation experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw slight increases of 0.24% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Interglobe Aviation4364.074.251.734330.02225.05168252.75
Spicejet62.62.864.7977.522.653767.55
Jet Airways (India)45.7-0.65-1.475.2935.55519.14
Jet Freight Logistics13.33-0.1-0.7416.89.2461.86
17 May 2024, 11:00:04 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1122
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 10:36:51 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet touched a high of 61.25 & a low of 60.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 161.5Support 160.35
Resistance 261.95Support 259.65
Resistance 362.65Support 359.2
17 May 2024, 10:11:07 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:55:13 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Spicejet rose by 1.26% today to reach 60.49, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Jet Airways (India) and Jet Freight Logistics are declining, whereas Interglobe Aviation, another peer, is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.18% and -0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Interglobe Aviation4378.7589.02.074330.02225.05168821.44
Spicejet60.490.751.2677.522.653640.56
Jet Airways (India)45.8-0.55-1.1975.2935.55520.28
Jet Freight Logistics13.31-0.12-0.8916.89.2461.76
17 May 2024, 09:31:03 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹60.36, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹60.16

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at 60.36 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 58.96 and 61.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 58.96 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 61.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:15:48 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The share price of Spicejet has increased by 0.44% today, reaching 60.00. Over the past year, Spicejet shares have surged by an impressive 100.67% to reach 60.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.4%
3 Months-8.17%
6 Months57.17%
YTD-0.52%
1 Year100.67%
17 May 2024, 08:52:39 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 161.38Support 158.96
Resistance 262.88Support 258.04
Resistance 363.8Support 356.54
17 May 2024, 08:37:46 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1122
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
17 May 2024, 08:05:34 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet closed at ₹60.16 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 61.95 & 59.53 yesterday to end at 60.16. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue