Spicejet Share Price Highlights : Spicejet closed today at ₹63, up 5.46% from yesterday's ₹59.74

Spicejet Share Price Highlights : Spicejet's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹60.55, a close price of ₹60.16, a high of ₹61.95, and a low of ₹59.53. The market capitalization was ₹4680.06 crore. The 52-week high was ₹77.5 and the 52-week low was ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1710754 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet has a 0.04% MF holding & 1.72% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.20% in december to 1.72% in march quarter.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet's ROE and ROI were both negative in the most recent fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 0.00%.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet has experienced a decline in EPS of -99999.99% and a decrease in revenue of -10.49% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 78943.75 cr, which is -11.04% lower than the revenue in the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to see a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, Spicejet's stock price rose by 5.46% to reach ₹63, outperforming its peers in the aviation industry. While Jet Airways (India) is experiencing a decline, Interglobe Aviation and Jet Freight Logistics are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The overall market performance is reflected in the benchmark indices with Nifty and Sensex rising by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Interglobe Aviation
|4361.85
|72.1
|1.68
|4330.0
|2225.05
|168169.86
|Spicejet
|63.0
|3.26
|5.46
|77.5
|22.65
|3791.63
|Jet Airways (India)
|45.51
|-0.84
|-1.81
|75.29
|35.55
|516.98
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.98
|0.55
|4.1
|16.8
|9.24
|64.87
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet stock traded at a low of ₹59.76 and a high of ₹64 on the current day.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet closed today at ₹63, up 5.46% from yesterday's ₹59.74
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price closed the day at ₹63 - a 5.46% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 64.71 , 66.47 , 68.95. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 60.47 , 57.99 , 56.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live:
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹62.55, up 4.7% from yesterday's ₹59.74
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Spicejet has surpassed the first resistance of ₹61.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹62.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹62.88 then there can be further positive price movement.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|56.76
|10 Days
|58.19
|20 Days
|60.82
|50 Days
|61.46
|100 Days
|62.79
|300 Days
|50.09
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet Short Term and Long Term Trends
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Spicejet share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet reached a peak of 62.5 and a trough of 61.6 in the preceding trading hour. During that time, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 61.92 (Support level 1), signaling a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider decreasing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 61.48 and 60.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|62.39
|Support 1
|61.49
|Resistance 2
|62.9
|Support 2
|61.1
|Resistance 3
|63.29
|Support 3
|60.59
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet trading at ₹61.96, up 3.72% from yesterday's ₹59.74
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Spicejet has surpassed the first resistance of ₹61.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹62.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹62.88 then there can be further positive price movement.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 62.35 and 61.8 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 61.8 and selling near the hourly resistance of 62.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|62.87
|Support 1
|61.92
|Resistance 2
|63.38
|Support 2
|61.48
|Resistance 3
|63.82
|Support 3
|60.97
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹59.76 and a high of ₹62.99.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 63.21 and 61.1 in the last hour. Traders may consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 61.1 and selling near the hourly resistance of 63.21.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|62.35
|Support 1
|61.8
|Resistance 2
|62.63
|Support 2
|61.53
|Resistance 3
|62.9
|Support 3
|61.25
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet Short Term and Long Term Trends
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Spicejet share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|56.76
|10 Days
|58.19
|20 Days
|60.82
|50 Days
|61.46
|100 Days
|62.79
|300 Days
|50.09
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹62.09, up 3.93% from yesterday's ₹59.74
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Spicejet has surpassed the first resistance of ₹61.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹62.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹62.88 then there can be further positive price movement.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet reached a peak of 62.99 and a low of 60.88 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 61.5 and 61.95, suggesting a positive bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard their profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|63.21
|Support 1
|61.1
|Resistance 2
|64.15
|Support 2
|59.93
|Resistance 3
|65.32
|Support 3
|58.99
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet trading at ₹62.3, up 4.29% from yesterday's ₹59.74
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Spicejet has surpassed the first resistance of ₹61.38 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹62.88. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹62.88 then there can be further positive price movement.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, Spicejet's share price rose by 4.79% to reach ₹62.6, outperforming its peers. While Jet Airways (India) and Jet Freight Logistics saw declines, Interglobe Aviation experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also saw slight increases of 0.24% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Interglobe Aviation
|4364.0
|74.25
|1.73
|4330.0
|2225.05
|168252.75
|Spicejet
|62.6
|2.86
|4.79
|77.5
|22.65
|3767.55
|Jet Airways (India)
|45.7
|-0.65
|-1.4
|75.29
|35.55
|519.14
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.33
|-0.1
|-0.74
|16.8
|9.24
|61.86
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet touched a high of 61.25 & a low of 60.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|61.5
|Support 1
|60.35
|Resistance 2
|61.95
|Support 2
|59.65
|Resistance 3
|62.65
|Support 3
|59.2
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Spicejet rose by 1.26% today to reach ₹60.49, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Jet Airways (India) and Jet Freight Logistics are declining, whereas Interglobe Aviation, another peer, is seeing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.18% and -0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Interglobe Aviation
|4378.75
|89.0
|2.07
|4330.0
|2225.05
|168821.44
|Spicejet
|60.49
|0.75
|1.26
|77.5
|22.65
|3640.56
|Jet Airways (India)
|45.8
|-0.55
|-1.19
|75.29
|35.55
|520.28
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.31
|-0.12
|-0.89
|16.8
|9.24
|61.76
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹60.36, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹60.16
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at ₹60.36 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹58.96 and ₹61.38 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹58.96 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 61.38 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The share price of Spicejet has increased by 0.44% today, reaching ₹60.00. Over the past year, Spicejet shares have surged by an impressive 100.67% to reach ₹60.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.4%
|3 Months
|-8.17%
|6 Months
|57.17%
|YTD
|-0.52%
|1 Year
|100.67%
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|61.38
|Support 1
|58.96
|Resistance 2
|62.88
|Support 2
|58.04
|Resistance 3
|63.8
|Support 3
|56.54
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Spicejet Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet closed at ₹60.16 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹61.95 & ₹59.53 yesterday to end at ₹60.16. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!