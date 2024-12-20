Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SpiceJet's stock opened at ₹61.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹61.33. The stock reached a high of ₹61.84 and a low of ₹58.9 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹7860.58 crore, SpiceJet's shares traded a volume of 4,704,348 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹79.9, while the low is ₹46.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 60.32 and 58.75 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 58.75 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 60.32.
You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|59.81
|Support 1
|59.01
|Resistance 2
|60.27
|Support 2
|58.67
|Resistance 3
|60.61
|Support 3
|58.21
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹61.84 & ₹58.9 yesterday to end at ₹59.6. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.