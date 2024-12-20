Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2024, by -2.82 %. The stock closed at 61.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.6 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SpiceJet's stock opened at 61.5 and closed slightly lower at 61.33. The stock reached a high of 61.84 and a low of 58.9 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 7860.58 crore, SpiceJet's shares traded a volume of 4,704,348 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The stock's 52-week high stands at 79.9, while the low is 46.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2024, 11:37 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 60.32 and 58.75 in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 58.75 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 60.32. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 159.81Support 159.01
Resistance 260.27Support 258.67
Resistance 360.61Support 358.21
20 Dec 2024, 11:20 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet closed at ₹61.33 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 61.84 & 58.9 yesterday to end at 59.6. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.