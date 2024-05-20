Hello User
Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Stocks Dip as Trading Turns Negative

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 63 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.59 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet's stock had a steady day with an open, close, and high price of 63. The low was 62.3. The market cap stood at 4903.33 cr. In the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of 77.5 and a low of 22.65. On BSE, the volume was 738,853 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹62.59, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹63

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at 62.59 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 60.47 and 64.71 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 60.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 64.71 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The Spicejet share price has decreased by -0.65% and is currently trading at 62.59. Over the past year, Spicejet shares have seen a significant increase of 113.20%, reaching 62.59. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.39%
3 Months-12.82%
6 Months64.88%
YTD4.91%
1 Year113.2%
20 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 164.71Support 160.47
Resistance 266.47Support 257.99
Resistance 368.95Support 356.23
20 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet closed at ₹63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 63.4 & 62.3 yesterday to end at 63. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

