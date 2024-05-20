Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Stocks Dip as Trading Turns Negative

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet's stock had a steady day with an open, close, and high price of ₹63. The low was ₹62.3. The market cap stood at ₹4903.33 cr. In the past 52 weeks, the stock had a high of ₹77.5 and a low of ₹22.65. On BSE, the volume was 738,853 shares traded.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at ₹62.59 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹60.47 and ₹64.71 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹60.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 64.71 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The Spicejet share price has decreased by -0.65% and is currently trading at ₹62.59. Over the past year, Spicejet shares have seen a significant increase of 113.20%, reaching ₹62.59. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.39%
|3 Months
|-12.82%
|6 Months
|64.88%
|YTD
|4.91%
|1 Year
|113.2%
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|64.71
|Support 1
|60.47
|Resistance 2
|66.47
|Support 2
|57.99
|Resistance 3
|68.95
|Support 3
|56.23
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹63.4 & ₹62.3 yesterday to end at ₹63. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
