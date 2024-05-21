Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet shares plummet as trading takes a nosedive

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet's stock price remained steady on the last day with an open, close, and high price of ₹63, and a low of ₹62.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹4903.33 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹77.5 and ₹22.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 738,853 shares traded.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Spicejet has broken the first support of ₹62.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹61.66. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹61.66 then there can be further negative price movement.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The Spicejet share price dropped by -1.36% and is currently trading at ₹61.74. Over the past year, Spicejet shares have gained 114.35%, reaching ₹61.74. In comparison, Nifty rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.87%
|3 Months
|-13.49%
|6 Months
|63.81%
|YTD
|4.23%
|1 Year
|114.35%
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|63.23
|Support 1
|62.13
|Resistance 2
|63.86
|Support 2
|61.66
|Resistance 3
|64.33
|Support 3
|61.03
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹63.4 & ₹62.3 yesterday to end at ₹63. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.
