Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet shares plummet as trading takes a nosedive

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 62.59 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.94 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet's stock price remained steady on the last day with an open, close, and high price of 63, and a low of 62.3. The market capitalization stood at 4903.33 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 77.5 and 22.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 738,853 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹61.94, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹62.59

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Spicejet has broken the first support of 62.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 61.66. If the stock price breaks the second support of 61.66 then there can be further negative price movement.

21 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The Spicejet share price dropped by -1.36% and is currently trading at 61.74. Over the past year, Spicejet shares have gained 114.35%, reaching 61.74. In comparison, Nifty rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.87%
3 Months-13.49%
6 Months63.81%
YTD4.23%
1 Year114.35%
21 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 163.23Support 162.13
Resistance 263.86Support 261.66
Resistance 364.33Support 361.03
21 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1122
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet closed at ₹63 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 63.4 & 62.3 yesterday to end at 63. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

