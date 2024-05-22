Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars in Trading Today

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet's stock price on the last day saw an open of ₹62.05 and closed at ₹62.59. The high for the day was ₹62.3 and the low was ₹60.8. The market cap stood at 4778.77 cr with a 52-week high of ₹77.5 and a low of ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1694061 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: During the previous trading hour, Spicejet's stock price ranged between 62.8 and 62.05. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 62.34 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 62.08 and 61.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|62.7
|Support 1
|61.95
|Resistance 2
|63.12
|Support 2
|61.62
|Resistance 3
|63.45
|Support 3
|61.2
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet stock reached a high of ₹63.25 and a low of ₹59.98 on the current day.
SpiceJet seeks ₹450 cr refund from Kalanithi Maran after Delhi high court ruling
SpiceJet said it will seek the return of ₹450 crores out of the ₹730 crores it paid to KAL Airways and Maran
/companies/news/spicejet-seeks-450-cr-refund-ajay-singh-kalanithi-maran-delhi-high-court-ruling-11716356960483.html
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 63.01 and 61.87 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 61.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 63.01.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|62.78
|Support 1
|62.34
|Resistance 2
|62.96
|Support 2
|62.08
|Resistance 3
|63.22
|Support 3
|61.9
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|60.50
|10 Days
|58.33
|20 Days
|60.08
|50 Days
|61.13
|100 Days
|62.91
|300 Days
|50.58
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet Short Term and Long Term Trends
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Spicejet share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹62.5, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹61
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Spicejet has surpassed the first resistance of ₹61.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹62.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹62.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 63.53 and 60.26 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 60.26 and selling near the hourly resistance at 63.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|63.01
|Support 1
|61.87
|Resistance 2
|63.54
|Support 2
|61.26
|Resistance 3
|64.15
|Support 3
|60.73
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹62.52, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹61
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Spicejet has surpassed the first resistance of ₹61.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹62.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹62.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, Spicejet's stock price rose by 2.3% to reach ₹62.4, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Interglobe Aviation is declining, whereas Jet Airways (India) and Jet Freight Logistics are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Interglobe Aviation
|4297.55
|-17.3
|-0.4
|4391.0
|2250.05
|165690.79
|Spicejet
|62.4
|1.4
|2.3
|77.5
|22.65
|3755.52
|Jet Airways (India)
|45.99
|0.08
|0.17
|75.29
|35.55
|522.43
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.8
|0.1
|0.73
|16.8
|9.24
|64.04
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet touched a high of 63.25 & a low of 59.98 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|63.53
|Support 1
|60.26
|Resistance 2
|65.02
|Support 2
|58.48
|Resistance 3
|66.8
|Support 3
|56.99
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:
SPICEJET
SPICEJET
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, Spicejet's stock price dropped by 1.16% to reach ₹60.29, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Interglobe Aviation and Jet Airways (India) are declining, whereas Jet Freight Logistics is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Interglobe Aviation
|4295.0
|-19.85
|-0.46
|4391.0
|2250.05
|165592.48
|Spicejet
|60.29
|-0.71
|-1.16
|77.5
|22.65
|3628.53
|Jet Airways (India)
|45.6
|-0.31
|-0.68
|75.29
|35.55
|518.0
|Jet Freight Logistics
|13.78
|0.08
|0.58
|16.8
|9.24
|63.94
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet trading at ₹61.49, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹61
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price is at ₹61.49 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹60.43 and ₹61.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹60.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 61.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The share price of Spicejet has increased by 1.15% and is currently trading at ₹61.70. Over the past year, Spicejet shares have surged by 117.31% to ₹61.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.0%
|3 Months
|-11.61%
|6 Months
|51.52%
|YTD
|1.58%
|1 Year
|117.31%
Top Events on May 22: PM Modi in Delhi, heatwave alert, SpiceJet's deadline to pay dues, and more
https://www.livemint.com/news/india/top-events-on-may-22-pm-modi-in-delhi-heatwave-alert-spicejets-deadline-to-pay-dues-and-more-11716338085554.html
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|61.93
|Support 1
|60.43
|Resistance 2
|62.86
|Support 2
|59.86
|Resistance 3
|63.43
|Support 3
|58.93
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Spicejet Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet closed at ₹62.59 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹62.3 & ₹60.8 yesterday to end at ₹62.59. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!