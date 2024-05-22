Active Stocks
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Soars in Trading Today

19 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:34 PM IST
Livemint

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet stock price went up today, 22 May 2024, by 2.46 %. The stock closed at 61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.5 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet's stock price on the last day saw an open of 62.05 and closed at 62.59. The high for the day was 62.3 and the low was 60.8. The market cap stood at 4778.77 cr with a 52-week high of 77.5 and a low of 22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1694061 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:34:26 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: During the previous trading hour, Spicejet's stock price ranged between 62.8 and 62.05. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 62.34 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support levels at 62.08 and 61.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 162.7Support 161.95
Resistance 263.12Support 261.62
Resistance 363.45Support 361.2
22 May 2024, 01:07:07 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price live: Today's Price range

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet stock reached a high of 63.25 and a low of 59.98 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:42:33 PM IST

SpiceJet seeks ₹450 cr refund from Kalanithi Maran after Delhi high court ruling

SpiceJet said it will seek the return of 450 crores out of the 730 crores it paid to KAL Airways and Maran

22 May 2024, 12:37:15 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 63.01 and 61.87 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 61.87 and selling near the hourly resistance at 63.01.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 162.78Support 162.34
Resistance 262.96Support 262.08
Resistance 363.22Support 361.9
22 May 2024, 12:26:40 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days60.50
10 Days58.33
20 Days60.08
50 Days61.13
100 Days62.91
300 Days50.58
22 May 2024, 12:24:23 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet Short Term and Long Term Trends

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Spicejet share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

22 May 2024, 12:12:14 PM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹62.5, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹61

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Spicejet has surpassed the first resistance of 61.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 62.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 62.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:37:49 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 63.53 and 60.26 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 60.26 and selling near the hourly resistance at 63.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 163.01Support 161.87
Resistance 263.54Support 261.26
Resistance 364.15Support 360.73
22 May 2024, 11:23:40 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹62.52, up 2.49% from yesterday's ₹61

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Spicejet has surpassed the first resistance of 61.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 62.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 62.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:12:12 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, Spicejet's stock price rose by 2.3% to reach 62.4, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Interglobe Aviation is declining, whereas Jet Airways (India) and Jet Freight Logistics are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.17% and 0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Interglobe Aviation4297.55-17.3-0.44391.02250.05165690.79
Spicejet62.41.42.377.522.653755.52
Jet Airways (India)45.990.080.1775.2935.55522.43
Jet Freight Logistics13.80.10.7316.89.2464.04
22 May 2024, 11:00:36 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1122
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:38:32 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet touched a high of 63.25 & a low of 59.98 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 163.53Support 160.26
Resistance 265.02Support 258.48
Resistance 366.8Support 356.99
22 May 2024, 10:16:36 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:52:56 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Today, Spicejet's stock price dropped by 1.16% to reach 60.29, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Interglobe Aviation and Jet Airways (India) are declining, whereas Jet Freight Logistics is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.16% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Interglobe Aviation4295.0-19.85-0.464391.02250.05165592.48
Spicejet60.29-0.71-1.1677.522.653628.53
Jet Airways (India)45.6-0.31-0.6875.2935.55518.0
Jet Freight Logistics13.780.080.5816.89.2463.94
22 May 2024, 09:34:28 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet trading at ₹61.49, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹61

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet share price is at 61.49 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 60.43 and 61.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 60.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 61.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:19:18 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The share price of Spicejet has increased by 1.15% and is currently trading at 61.70. Over the past year, Spicejet shares have surged by 117.31% to 61.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.0%
3 Months-11.61%
6 Months51.52%
YTD1.58%
1 Year117.31%
22 May 2024, 09:06:37 AM IST

Top Events on May 22: PM Modi in Delhi, heatwave alert, SpiceJet's deadline to pay dues, and more

22 May 2024, 08:52:08 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 161.93Support 160.43
Resistance 262.86Support 259.86
Resistance 363.43Support 358.93
22 May 2024, 08:37:14 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1122
Sell1100
Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 08:06:53 AM IST

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet closed at ₹62.59 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 62.3 & 60.8 yesterday to end at 62.59. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

