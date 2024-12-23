Hello User
Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -5.69 %. The stock closed at 61.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.84 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SpiceJet opened at 61.5 and closed slightly lower at 61.33. The stock reached a high of 61.84 and dipped to a low of 57.32 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately 7,413.27 crore, SpiceJet's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 79.9 and a low of 46. The trading volume on the BSE was 11,486,383 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold0000
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
23 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet closed at ₹61.33 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 61.84 & 57.32 yesterday to end at 57.84. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

