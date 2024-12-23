Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SpiceJet opened at ₹61.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹61.33. The stock reached a high of ₹61.84 and dipped to a low of ₹57.32 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹7,413.27 crore, SpiceJet's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹79.9 and a low of ₹46. The trading volume on the BSE was 11,486,383 shares.
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet closed at ₹61.33 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹61.84 & ₹57.32 yesterday to end at ₹57.84. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend