Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet's stock price remained stable on the last trading day, opening and closing at ₹61. The high for the day was ₹63.25, while the low was ₹59.98. The market cap for Spicejet stands at ₹4858.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹77.5, and the 52-week low is ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5,500,248 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at ₹62.02 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹60.14 and ₹63.41 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹60.14 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 63.41 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Spicejet has increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at ₹62.08. Over the past year, Spicejet shares have surged by 156.71% to ₹62.08, whereas Nifty has seen a rise of 23.39% to 22614.10 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.09%
|3 Months
|-7.46%
|6 Months
|40.79%
|YTD
|3.28%
|1 Year
|156.71%
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|63.41
|Support 1
|60.14
|Resistance 2
|64.97
|Support 2
|58.43
|Resistance 3
|66.68
|Support 3
|56.87
Spicejet Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹63.25 & ₹59.98 yesterday to end at ₹61. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.