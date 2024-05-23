Hello User
Spicejet share price Today Live Updates : Spicejet Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0 %. The stock closed at 62.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 62.02 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet's stock price remained stable on the last trading day, opening and closing at 61. The high for the day was 63.25, while the low was 59.98. The market cap for Spicejet stands at 4858.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 77.5, and the 52-week low is 22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 5,500,248 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet trading at ₹62.02, up 0% from yesterday's ₹62.02

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet share price is at 62.02 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 60.14 and 63.41 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 60.14 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 63.41 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:25 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Spicejet has increased by 0.10% and is currently trading at 62.08. Over the past year, Spicejet shares have surged by 156.71% to 62.08, whereas Nifty has seen a rise of 23.39% to 22614.10 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.09%
3 Months-7.46%
6 Months40.79%
YTD3.28%
1 Year156.71%
23 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 163.41Support 160.14
Resistance 264.97Support 258.43
Resistance 366.68Support 356.87
23 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1112
Sell1110
Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet closed at ₹61 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 63.25 & 59.98 yesterday to end at 61. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

