Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SpiceJet opened at ₹58 and closed slightly lower at ₹57.84. The stock reached a high of ₹59.2 and a low of ₹56.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹7,290.228 crore, SpiceJet's performance reflects its volatility, given its 52-week high of ₹79.9 and low of ₹46. The BSE volume for the day was 4,019,333 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Transfer of title to SpiceJet for Q400 helps the airline with shoring up assets in the balance sheet. Planes can now be used to raise more cash in future.
https://www.livemint.com/news/spicejet-now-has-19-q400s-do-owned-planes-set-airline-on-a-different-course-11734950945311.html
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|58.71
|Support 1
|55.91
|Resistance 2
|60.35
|Support 2
|54.75
|Resistance 3
|61.51
|Support 3
|53.11
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹59.2 & ₹56.4 yesterday to end at ₹56.88. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend