Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet stock price went down today, 24 Dec 2024, by -1.66 %. The stock closed at 57.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56.88 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SpiceJet opened at 58 and closed slightly lower at 57.84. The stock reached a high of 59.2 and a low of 56.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of 7,290.228 crore, SpiceJet's performance reflects its volatility, given its 52-week high of 79.9 and low of 46. The BSE volume for the day was 4,019,333 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 09:04 AM IST SpiceJet now has 19 Q400s. Do owned planes set airline on a different course?

Transfer of title to SpiceJet for Q400 helps the airline with shoring up assets in the balance sheet. Planes can now be used to raise more cash in future.

https://www.livemint.com/news/spicejet-now-has-19-q400s-do-owned-planes-set-airline-on-a-different-course-11734950945311.html

24 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 158.71Support 155.91
Resistance 260.35Support 254.75
Resistance 361.51Support 353.11
24 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold0000
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
24 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: Spicejet closed at ₹57.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Spicejet Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 59.2 & 56.4 yesterday to end at 56.88. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

