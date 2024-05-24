Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet stock price went down today, 24 May 2024, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 62.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 61.37 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Spicejet's stock opened at 62.6, reached a high of 62.95, and a low of 61 before closing at 62.02. The market capitalization of the company stood at 4807.75 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between 22.65 and 77.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,417,603 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 162.62Support 160.67
Resistance 263.76Support 259.86
Resistance 364.57Support 358.72
24 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1112
Sell1110
Strong Sell0000
24 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet closed at ₹62.02 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 62.95 & 61 yesterday to end at 62.02. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.