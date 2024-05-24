Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Spicejet's stock opened at ₹62.6, reached a high of ₹62.95, and a low of ₹61 before closing at ₹62.02. The market capitalization of the company stood at ₹4807.75 crore. The 52-week range for the stock was between ₹22.65 and ₹77.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1,417,603 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|62.62
|Support 1
|60.67
|Resistance 2
|63.76
|Support 2
|59.86
|Resistance 3
|64.57
|Support 3
|58.72
Spicejet Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹62.95 & ₹61 yesterday to end at ₹62.02. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.