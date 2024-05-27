Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet's stock price on the last day was ₹61.69 at open and ₹61.37 at close, with a high of ₹62.25 and a low of ₹60.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹4734.11 crore. The 52-week high was ₹77.5 and the low was ₹22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,590,248 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Today, Spicejet's share price increased by 0.61% to reach ₹60.80. Over the past year, Spicejet shares have surged by 127.52% to reach the same price. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.10% to reach 22,957.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.08%
|3 Months
|-13.05%
|6 Months
|38.35%
|YTD
|0.63%
|1 Year
|127.52%
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|61.65
|Support 1
|59.6
|Resistance 2
|62.97
|Support 2
|58.87
|Resistance 3
|63.7
|Support 3
|57.55
Spicejet Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹62.25 & ₹60.2 yesterday to end at ₹61.37. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend