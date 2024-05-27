Hello User
Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 61.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.43 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet's stock price on the last day was 61.69 at open and 61.37 at close, with a high of 62.25 and a low of 60.2. The market capitalization stood at 4734.11 crore. The 52-week high was 77.5 and the low was 22.65. The BSE volume for the day was 1,590,248 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Today, Spicejet's share price increased by 0.61% to reach 60.80. Over the past year, Spicejet shares have surged by 127.52% to reach the same price. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.10% to reach 22,957.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.08%
3 Months-13.05%
6 Months38.35%
YTD0.63%
1 Year127.52%
27 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 161.65Support 159.6
Resistance 262.97Support 258.87
Resistance 363.7Support 357.55
27 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1112
Sell1110
Strong Sell0000
27 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet closed at ₹61.37 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 62.25 & 60.2 yesterday to end at 61.37. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

