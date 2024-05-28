Hello User
Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet stock price went down today, 28 May 2024, by -3.57 %. The stock closed at 60.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.27 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet's stock price on the last day opened at 60.5, closed at 60.43, with a high of 60.88 and a low of 58. The market capitalization stood at 4564.9 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 77.5 and 22.65 respectively. The BSE trading volume for Spicejet was 3,723,086 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The share price of Spicejet has decreased by -0.46% and is currently trading at 58.00. Over the past year, the price of Spicejet shares has increased by 122.66% to 58.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.30% to reach 22932.45 within the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.9%
3 Months-17.5%
6 Months33.4%
YTD-2.96%
1 Year122.66%
28 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 160.22Support 157.34
Resistance 261.99Support 256.23
Resistance 363.1Support 354.46
28 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1112
Sell1110
Strong Sell0000
28 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet closed at ₹60.43 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 60.88 & 58 yesterday to end at 60.43. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

