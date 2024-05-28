Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet's stock price on the last day opened at ₹60.5, closed at ₹60.43, with a high of ₹60.88 and a low of ₹58. The market capitalization stood at ₹4564.9 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹77.5 and ₹22.65 respectively. The BSE trading volume for Spicejet was 3,723,086 shares.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The share price of Spicejet has decreased by -0.46% and is currently trading at ₹58.00. Over the past year, the price of Spicejet shares has increased by 122.66% to ₹58.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.30% to reach 22932.45 within the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.9%
|3 Months
|-17.5%
|6 Months
|33.4%
|YTD
|-2.96%
|1 Year
|122.66%
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|60.22
|Support 1
|57.34
|Resistance 2
|61.99
|Support 2
|56.23
|Resistance 3
|63.1
|Support 3
|54.46
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹60.88 & ₹58 yesterday to end at ₹60.43. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.