Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening at ₹58 and closing at ₹58.27. The high for the day was ₹58.6, while the low was ₹57.05. The market capitalization for Spicejet was recorded at 4490.48 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹77.5 and ₹25.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1448688 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|58.22
|Support 1
|56.67
|Resistance 2
|59.19
|Support 2
|56.09
|Resistance 3
|59.77
|Support 3
|55.12
Spicejet Share Price Today Live:
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹58.6 & ₹57.05 yesterday to end at ₹58.27. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.