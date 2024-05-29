Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Spicejet Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -1.63 %. The stock closed at 58.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.32 per share. Investors should monitor Spicejet stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates

Spicejet Share Price Today Live Updates : Spicejet's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening at 58 and closing at 58.27. The high for the day was 58.6, while the low was 57.05. The market capitalization for Spicejet was recorded at 4490.48 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 77.5 and 25.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1448688 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Spicejet on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 158.22Support 156.67
Resistance 259.19Support 256.09
Resistance 359.77Support 355.12
29 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Spicejet Share Price Today Live:

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy2222
Hold1112
Sell1110
Strong Sell0000
29 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Spicejet Share Price Today Live: Spicejet closed at ₹58.27 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Spicejet Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 58.6 & 57.05 yesterday to end at 58.27. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.