Sportking India share price Today Live Updates : Sportking India's Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

On the last day of trading, Sportking India opened at ₹840 and closed at ₹828.6. The stock had a high of ₹840.05 and a low of ₹827.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1055.97 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹950 and the 52-week low is ₹633.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 333 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.