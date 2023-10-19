Hello User
Sportking India share price Today Live Updates : Sportking India's Stocks Plummet Amid Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Sportking India stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 828.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 824.55 per share. Investors should monitor Sportking India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sportking India

On the last day of trading, Sportking India opened at 840 and closed at 828.6. The stock had a high of 840.05 and a low of 827.5. The market capitalization of the company is 1055.97 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 950 and the 52-week low is 633.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 333 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Sportking India share price NSE Live :Sportking India trading at ₹824.55, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹828.6

The current data for Sportking India stock shows that the price is 824.55. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.05, suggesting a decrease of 4.05 in the stock price. Overall, this data indicates a slight decrease in the value of Sportking India stock.

19 Oct 2023, 10:11 AM IST Sportking India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Sportking India stock is 822.8 and the high price is 840.05.

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Sportking India Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Sportking India share price Live :Sportking India closed at ₹828.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sportking India had a volume of 333 shares and closed at a price of 828.6.

