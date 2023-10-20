Sportking India share price Today Live Updates : Sportking India's stock on the rise: Trading in green

On the last day, the opening price of Sportking India was ₹840, and the closing price was ₹828.6. The stock reached a high of ₹840.05 and a low of ₹822.8. The market capitalization of Sportking India is currently at ₹1052.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹950, while the 52-week low is ₹633.5. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1875 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|S.P. Apparels
|616.5
|26.1
|4.42
|615.05
|273.0
|1546.96
|Kitex Garments
|213.95
|0.9
|0.42
|223.0
|135.5
|1422.77
|Sportking India
|842.05
|15.95
|1.93
|950.0
|633.5
|1118.85
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|295.0
|14.45
|5.15
|317.0
|213.8
|1063.93
|EFC India
|251.6
|4.3
|1.74
|278.5
|30.98
|858.8
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.31%
|3 Months
|-8.67%
|6 Months
|27.07%
|YTD
|16.8%
|1 Year
|-0.16%
