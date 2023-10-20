Hello User
Sportking India share price Today Live Updates : Sportking India's stock on the rise: Trading in green

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Sportking India stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 1.93 %. The stock closed at 826.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 842.05 per share. Investors should monitor Sportking India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sportking India

On the last day, the opening price of Sportking India was 840, and the closing price was 828.6. The stock reached a high of 840.05 and a low of 822.8. The market capitalization of Sportking India is currently at 1052.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 950, while the 52-week low is 633.5. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1875 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Sportking India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
S.P. Apparels616.526.14.42615.05273.01546.96
Kitex Garments213.950.90.42223.0135.51422.77
Sportking India842.0515.951.93950.0633.51118.85
Nahar Spinning Mills295.014.455.15317.0213.81063.93
EFC India251.64.31.74278.530.98858.8
20 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Sportking India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Sportking India stock is 832, while the high price is 848.35.

20 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Sportking India share price Live :Sportking India trading at ₹842.05, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹826.1

The current stock price of Sportking India is 842.05 with a percent change of 1.93 and a net change of 15.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.93% or 15.95.

Click here for Sportking India Profit Loss

20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Sportking India share price update :Sportking India trading at ₹845.1, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹826.1

The current data for Sportking India stock shows that the price is 845.1 with a percent change of 2.3. This means that the stock has increased by 2.3% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 19, indicating that the stock has gained 19 points.

20 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Sportking India Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Sportking India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.31%
3 Months-8.67%
6 Months27.07%
YTD16.8%
1 Year-0.16%
20 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Sportking India share price Today :Sportking India trading at ₹836.35, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹826.1

The current data for Sportking India stock shows that the price is 836.35, with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 10.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.24% and the net change is 10.25.

20 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Sportking India share price Live :Sportking India closed at ₹828.6 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Sportking India was 1875 shares at a closing price of 828.6.

