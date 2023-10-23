comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Sportking India share price Today Live Updates : Sportking India stock plummets as investors sell off shares
LIVE UPDATES

Sportking India share price Today Live Updates : Sportking India stock plummets as investors sell off shares

10 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:57 PM IST
Livemint

Sportking India stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -6.92 %. The stock closed at 836 per share. The stock is currently trading at 778.15 per share. Investors should monitor Sportking India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sportking IndiaPremium
Sportking India

Sportking India's stock opened at 836 and closed at 826.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 848.4 and a low of 826.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1075.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 950 and 633.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1378 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:57:49 PM IST

Sportking India share price Today :Sportking India trading at ₹778.15, down -6.92% from yesterday's ₹836

The current data for Sportking India stock shows that the price is 778.15 with a percent change of -6.92 and a net change of -57.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with the price dropping by 6.92% and a net decrease of 57.85.

23 Oct 2023, 01:35:40 PM IST

Sportking India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days828.67
10 Days822.74
20 Days813.77
50 Days816.23
100 Days810.50
300 Days746.15
23 Oct 2023, 01:19:16 PM IST

Sportking India share price update :Sportking India trading at ₹777.4, down -7.01% from yesterday's ₹836

The current data for Sportking India stock shows that the price is 777.4 with a percent change of -7.01 and a net change of -58.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 7.01% and the stock has lost 58.6 points.

23 Oct 2023, 01:10:01 PM IST

Sportking India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Sportking India stock today is 775 and the high price is 834.95.

23 Oct 2023, 12:53:17 PM IST

Sportking India Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:36:34 PM IST

Sportking India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
S.P. Apparels596.85-15.1-2.47671.4273.01497.65
Kitex Garments202.45-7.6-3.62223.0135.51346.29
Sportking India777.2-58.8-7.03950.0633.51032.68
Nahar Spinning Mills275.05-12.35-4.3317.0213.8991.98
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Esta26.20.00.027.6524.961003.03
23 Oct 2023, 12:30:47 PM IST

Sportking India share price Live :Sportking India trading at ₹777.2, down -7.03% from yesterday's ₹836

Sportking India stock has a current price of 777.2 with a net change of -58.8, representing a percent change of -7.03.

Click here for Sportking India News

23 Oct 2023, 12:19:58 PM IST

Sportking India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Sportking India stock is 775, while the high price is 834.95.

23 Oct 2023, 11:40:54 AM IST

Sportking India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
S.P. Apparels600.55-11.4-1.86671.4273.01506.94
Kitex Garments201.55-8.5-4.05223.0135.51340.31
Sportking India781.8-54.2-6.48950.0633.51038.79
Nahar Spinning Mills276.85-10.55-3.67317.0213.8998.47
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Esta26.20.00.027.6524.961003.03
23 Oct 2023, 11:40:17 AM IST

Sportking India share price Today :Sportking India trading at ₹781.8, down -6.48% from yesterday's ₹836

The current data for Sportking India stock shows that the stock price is 781.8, which represents a percent change of -6.48%. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 6.48%. The net change in the stock price is -54.2, indicating a decrease of 54.2. Overall, this data suggests that Sportking India stock has experienced a significant decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:29:32 AM IST

Sportking India share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Sportking India reached a low of 776.65 and a high of 834.95 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:00:08 AM IST

Sportking India share price update :Sportking India trading at ₹779.95, down -6.7% from yesterday's ₹836

The current data for Sportking India stock shows that the price is 779.95 with a percent change of -6.7 and a net change of -56.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a decline of 6.7% and a decrease of 56.05. Investors should monitor this trend and consider the potential reasons behind the decline before making any investment decisions.

23 Oct 2023, 10:39:47 AM IST

Sportking India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
S.P. Apparels601.3-10.65-1.74671.4273.01508.82
Kitex Garments202.2-7.85-3.74223.0135.51344.63
Sportking India786.3-49.7-5.94950.0633.51044.77
Nahar Spinning Mills276.0-11.4-3.97317.0213.8995.4
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Esta26.20.00.027.6524.961003.03
23 Oct 2023, 10:38:49 AM IST

Sportking India share price Today :Sportking India trading at ₹786.3, down -5.94% from yesterday's ₹836

Sportking India stock has experienced a decrease in price by 5.94%, resulting in a net change of -49.7. The current stock price is 786.3.

23 Oct 2023, 10:21:26 AM IST

Sportking India share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Sportking India stock is 779.75, while the high price is 834.95.

23 Oct 2023, 09:51:06 AM IST

Sportking India Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:50:10 AM IST

Sportking India share price update :Sportking India trading at ₹806, down -3.59% from yesterday's ₹836

The current data for Sportking India stock shows that its price is 806, with a percent change of -3.59 and a net change of -30. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a negative percent change and a decrease of 30 points.

23 Oct 2023, 09:34:58 AM IST

Sportking India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.55%
3 Months-5.35%
6 Months26.24%
YTD18.43%
1 Year4.43%
23 Oct 2023, 09:09:54 AM IST

Sportking India share price Today :Sportking India trading at ₹846.3, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹826.1

The current data for Sportking India stock shows that the price is 846.3, with a percent change of 2.45. The net change is 20.2. This means that the stock has increased by 2.45% and the value has gone up by 20.2 points.

23 Oct 2023, 08:15:58 AM IST

Sportking India share price Live :Sportking India closed at ₹826.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Sportking India on BSE had a volume of 1378 shares. The closing price for the stock was 826.1 per share.

Recommended For You
