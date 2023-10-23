Sportking India share price Today Live Updates : Sportking India stock plummets as investors sell off shares

Sportking India share price Today :Sportking India trading at ₹778.15, down -6.92% from yesterday's ₹836 The current data for Sportking India stock shows that the price is ₹778.15 with a percent change of -6.92 and a net change of -57.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with the price dropping by 6.92% and a net decrease of ₹57.85.

Sportking India share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 828.67 10 Days 822.74 20 Days 813.77 50 Days 816.23 100 Days 810.50 300 Days 746.15 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sportking India share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Sportking India stock today is ₹775 and the high price is ₹834.95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sportking India share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap S.P. Apparels 596.85 -15.1 -2.47 671.4 273.0 1497.65 Kitex Garments 202.45 -7.6 -3.62 223.0 135.5 1346.29 Sportking India 777.2 -58.8 -7.03 950.0 633.5 1032.68 Nahar Spinning Mills 275.05 -12.35 -4.3 317.0 213.8 991.98 Jaybharat Textiles & Real Esta 26.2 0.0 0.0 27.65 24.96 1003.03 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sportking India share price update :Sportking India trading at ₹806, down -3.59% from yesterday's ₹836 The current data for Sportking India stock shows that its price is ₹806, with a percent change of -3.59 and a net change of -30. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a negative percent change and a decrease of 30 points.

Sportking India share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.55% 3 Months -5.35% 6 Months 26.24% YTD 18.43% 1 Year 4.43%

Sportking India share price Today :Sportking India trading at ₹846.3, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹826.1 The current data for Sportking India stock shows that the price is ₹846.3, with a percent change of 2.45. The net change is 20.2. This means that the stock has increased by 2.45% and the value has gone up by 20.2 points.