Sportking India share price Today Live Updates : Sportking India stock plummets as investors sell off shares

Sportking India's stock opened at ₹836 and closed at ₹826.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹848.4 and a low of ₹826.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1075.41 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹950 and ₹633.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1378 shares.
The current data for Sportking India stock shows that the price is ₹778.15 with a percent change of -6.92 and a net change of -57.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with the price dropping by 6.92% and a net decrease of ₹57.85.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|828.67
|10 Days
|822.74
|20 Days
|813.77
|50 Days
|816.23
|100 Days
|810.50
|300 Days
|746.15
The low price of Sportking India stock today is ₹775 and the high price is ₹834.95.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|S.P. Apparels
|596.85
|-15.1
|-2.47
|671.4
|273.0
|1497.65
|Kitex Garments
|202.45
|-7.6
|-3.62
|223.0
|135.5
|1346.29
|Sportking India
|777.2
|-58.8
|-7.03
|950.0
|633.5
|1032.68
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|275.05
|-12.35
|-4.3
|317.0
|213.8
|991.98
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Esta
|26.2
|0.0
|0.0
|27.65
|24.96
|1003.03
The current day's low price for Sportking India stock is ₹775, while the high price is ₹834.95.
The stock price of Sportking India reached a low of ₹776.65 and a high of ₹834.95 on the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|S.P. Apparels
|601.3
|-10.65
|-1.74
|671.4
|273.0
|1508.82
|Kitex Garments
|202.2
|-7.85
|-3.74
|223.0
|135.5
|1344.63
|Sportking India
|786.3
|-49.7
|-5.94
|950.0
|633.5
|1044.77
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|276.0
|-11.4
|-3.97
|317.0
|213.8
|995.4
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Esta
|26.2
|0.0
|0.0
|27.65
|24.96
|1003.03
The current day's low price for Sportking India stock is ₹779.75, while the high price is ₹834.95.
The current data for Sportking India stock shows that its price is ₹806, with a percent change of -3.59 and a net change of -30. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a negative percent change and a decrease of 30 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.55%
|3 Months
|-5.35%
|6 Months
|26.24%
|YTD
|18.43%
|1 Year
|4.43%
The current data for Sportking India stock shows that the price is ₹846.3, with a percent change of 2.45. The net change is 20.2. This means that the stock has increased by 2.45% and the value has gone up by 20.2 points.
On the last day of trading, Sportking India on BSE had a volume of 1378 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹826.1 per share.
