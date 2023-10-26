comScore
Sportking India share price Today Live Updates : Sportking India Stock Plunges in Trading Session

4 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 11:18 AM IST
Livemint

Sportking India stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -2.35 %. The stock closed at 740.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 723.5 per share. Investors should monitor Sportking India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Sportking India

On the last day, Sportking India had an opening price of 777.3 and a closing price of 775.15. The stock had a high of 780 and a low of 737.9. The market capitalization of the company is 940.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 950 and the 52-week low is 633.5. The BSE volume for the day was 2766 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 11:18:46 AM IST

Sportking India share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Sportking India stock today was 705, while the high price reached 739.95.

26 Oct 2023, 11:13:40 AM IST

Sportking India share price NSE Live :Sportking India trading at ₹723.5, down -2.35% from yesterday's ₹740.9

Sportking India stock price is currently at 723.5, which represents a decrease of 2.35%. The net change in the stock price is -17.4.

26 Oct 2023, 10:38:44 AM IST

Sportking India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Jaybharat Textiles & Real Esta26.20.00.027.6524.961003.03
EFC India233.3-12.25-4.99278.532.52796.33
Sportking India708.55-32.35-4.37950.0633.5941.46
Nahar Spinning Mills256.95-7.95-3.0317.0213.8926.7
Sutlej Textiles & Industries49.0-2.24-4.3768.9538.25802.76
26 Oct 2023, 10:25:38 AM IST

26 Oct 2023, 10:21:47 AM IST

Sportking India share price update :Sportking India trading at ₹710.45, down -4.11% from yesterday's ₹740.9

The current data for Sportking India stock shows that the price is 710.45, with a percent change of -4.11 and a net change of -30.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.11% and has decreased by 30.45 in total. This suggests that there may be negative sentiment or selling pressure on the stock.

26 Oct 2023, 10:00:17 AM IST

Sportking India Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:52:38 AM IST

Sportking India share price NSE Live :Sportking India trading at ₹707.25, down -4.54% from yesterday's ₹740.9

The current data for Sportking India stock shows that the price is 707.25 with a percent change of -4.54. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.54% compared to the previous day. The net change is -33.65, indicating a decrease of 33.65 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:35:32 AM IST

Sportking India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.65%
3 Months-4.39%
6 Months7.14%
YTD4.55%
1 Year-7.68%
26 Oct 2023, 08:23:25 AM IST

Sportking India share price Live :Sportking India closed at ₹775.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Sportking India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2766. The closing price for the day was 775.15.

