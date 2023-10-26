Sportking India share price Today Live Updates : Sportking India Stock Plunges in Trading Session

On the last day, Sportking India had an opening price of ₹777.3 and a closing price of ₹775.15. The stock had a high of ₹780 and a low of ₹737.9. The market capitalization of the company is ₹940.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹950 and the 52-week low is ₹633.5. The BSE volume for the day was 2766 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Sportking India stock today was ₹705, while the high price reached ₹739.95.
Sportking India stock price is currently at ₹723.5, which represents a decrease of 2.35%. The net change in the stock price is -17.4.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Jaybharat Textiles & Real Esta
|26.2
|0.0
|0.0
|27.65
|24.96
|1003.03
|EFC India
|233.3
|-12.25
|-4.99
|278.5
|32.52
|796.33
|Sportking India
|708.55
|-32.35
|-4.37
|950.0
|633.5
|941.46
|Nahar Spinning Mills
|256.95
|-7.95
|-3.0
|317.0
|213.8
|926.7
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|49.0
|-2.24
|-4.37
|68.95
|38.25
|802.76
The current data for Sportking India stock shows that the price is ₹710.45, with a percent change of -4.11 and a net change of -30.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.11% and has decreased by ₹30.45 in total. This suggests that there may be negative sentiment or selling pressure on the stock.
The current data for Sportking India stock shows that the price is ₹707.25 with a percent change of -4.54. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.54% compared to the previous day. The net change is -33.65, indicating a decrease of ₹33.65 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.65%
|3 Months
|-4.39%
|6 Months
|7.14%
|YTD
|4.55%
|1 Year
|-7.68%
On the last day of trading for Sportking India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2766. The closing price for the day was ₹775.15.
