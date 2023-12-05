SRF Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2023

SRF stock price went up today, 05 Dec 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 2426.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2442 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Dec 2023, 11:33:49 AM IST
SRF share price live: Stock Peers
Name
Latest Price
Change
% Change
52W High
52W Low
Mkt. Cap
Asian Paints
3204.45
10.1
0.32
3566.9
2686.15
307370.14
Pidilite Industries
2559.4
6.95
0.27
2796.15
2250.85
130097.95
SRF
2441.7
15.5
0.64
2636.65
2050.0
72378.05
Berger Paints India
589.1
3.8
0.65
679.05
439.67
68672.07
P I Industries
3828.55
-36.9
-0.95
4010.0
2870.0
58069.82
05 Dec 2023, 11:00:03 AM IST
SRF share price Live :SRF closed at ₹2426.2 on last trading day
