SRF Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

SRF stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2023, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 2426.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2455 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:36:01 AM IST
SRF share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
4.42%
3 Months
-3.67%
6 Months
-3.07%
YTD
7.21%
1 Year
2.35%
06 Dec 2023, 09:02:46 AM IST
SRF share price Today :SRF trading at ₹2455, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹2426.2
06 Dec 2023, 08:02:33 AM IST
SRF share price Live :SRF closed at ₹2426.2 on last trading day
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!