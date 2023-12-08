SRF Share Price Live blog for 08 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST
SRF Live Updates
08 Dec 2023, 09:49 AM IST
SRF share price update :SRF trading at ₹2451.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹2442.35
08 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST
SRF share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.16%
|3 Months
|-5.49%
|6 Months
|-2.85%
|YTD
|6.63%
|1 Year
|2.91%
08 Dec 2023, 09:06 AM IST
SRF share price Today :SRF trading at ₹2442, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹2451.85
08 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST
SRF share price Live :SRF closed at ₹2451.85 on last trading day