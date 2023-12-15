SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

SRF Share Price Today : On the last day, SRF had an open price of ₹2444.95 and a close price of ₹2411.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2444.95 and a low of ₹2398.55. The market capitalization of SRF is ₹71626.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2636.65 and the 52-week low is ₹2050. The BSE volume for SRF was 21242 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.85%
|3 Months
|-3.37%
|6 Months
|2.3%
|YTD
|5.72%
|1 Year
|0.89%
On the last day of trading for SRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 21,242 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2411.95.
