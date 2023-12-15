Hello User
SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

SRF stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 2.1 %. The stock closed at 2416.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2467.15 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Stock Price Today

SRF Share Price Today : On the last day, SRF had an open price of 2444.95 and a close price of 2411.95. The stock reached a high of 2444.95 and a low of 2398.55. The market capitalization of SRF is 71626.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2636.65 and the 52-week low is 2050. The BSE volume for SRF was 21242 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST SRF share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SRF stock today was 2410.05, while the high price reached 2475.95.

15 Dec 2023, 10:04 AM IST SRF December futures opened at 2438.95 as against previous close of 2438.8

SRF is currently trading at a spot price of 2462.4. The bid price is 2477.4 with a bid quantity of 750, while the offer price is 2479.05 with an offer quantity of 375. The open interest for SRF stands at 4,383,375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST SRF Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST SRF share price update :SRF trading at ₹2467.15, up 2.1% from yesterday's ₹2416.35

The current stock price of SRF is 2467.15 with a percent change of 2.1. This indicates that the stock has increased by 2.1% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 50.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by 50.8.

15 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST SRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.85%
3 Months-3.37%
6 Months2.3%
YTD5.72%
1 Year0.89%
15 Dec 2023, 09:25 AM IST SRF share price Today :SRF trading at ₹2457.55, up 1.71% from yesterday's ₹2416.35

The current data for SRF stock shows that the price is 2457.55, with a percent change of 1.71 and a net change of 41.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.71% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 41.2.

15 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST SRF share price Live :SRF closed at ₹2411.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 21,242 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 2411.95.

