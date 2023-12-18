Hello User
SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Soars on Strong Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

SRF stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 2438.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2442.65 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Stock Price Today

SRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SRF opened at 2410.05 and closed at 2416.35. The stock reached a high of 2475.95 and a low of 2410.05 during the day. The market capitalization of SRF is 72,357.3 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 2636.65 and the 52-week low is 2050. The BSE volume for the day was 11,817 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM IST SRF share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SRF stock for today is 2441.6 and the high price is 2460.75.

18 Dec 2023, 10:05 AM IST SRF December futures opened at 2450.25 as against previous close of 2453.7

SRF is currently trading at a spot price of 2443.3. The bid price is 2454.85 with a bid quantity of 375, while the offer price is 2456.35 with an offer quantity of 375. The stock has an open interest of 4,298,625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST SRF Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST SRF share price update :SRF trading at ₹2442.65, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹2438.95

The current data for SRF stock shows that the price is 2442.65. There has been a 0.15% percent change, which indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.7 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for SRF stock.

18 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST SRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.69%
3 Months-2.33%
6 Months1.76%
YTD6.52%
1 Year1.63%
18 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST SRF share price Today :SRF trading at ₹2441, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹2416.35

The current stock price of SRF is 2441. It has seen a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 24.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

18 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST SRF share price Live :SRF closed at ₹2416.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,817. The closing price of the stock was 2,416.35.

