SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Soars on Strong Trading Day

SRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SRF opened at ₹2410.05 and closed at ₹2416.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2475.95 and a low of ₹2410.05 during the day. The market capitalization of SRF is ₹72,357.3 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹2636.65 and the 52-week low is ₹2050. The BSE volume for the day was 11,817 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of SRF stock for today is ₹2441.6 and the high price is ₹2460.75.
SRF is currently trading at a spot price of 2443.3. The bid price is 2454.85 with a bid quantity of 375, while the offer price is 2456.35 with an offer quantity of 375. The stock has an open interest of 4,298,625.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for SRF stock shows that the price is ₹2442.65. There has been a 0.15% percent change, which indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.7, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.7 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.69%
|3 Months
|-2.33%
|6 Months
|1.76%
|YTD
|6.52%
|1 Year
|1.63%
The current stock price of SRF is ₹2441. It has seen a percent change of 1.02, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 24.65, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day of trading for SRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,817. The closing price of the stock was ₹2,416.35.
