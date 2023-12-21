SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

SRF Share Price Today : On the last day, SRF opened at ₹2451.8 and closed at ₹2430.75. The highest price during the day was ₹2494 and the lowest was ₹2360. The market capitalization of SRF is ₹70234.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2636.65 and the 52-week low is ₹2050. The BSE volume for the day was 71950 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for SRF stock is ₹2345.6, while the high price is ₹2406.
SRF is currently trading at a spot price of 2393.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 2395.95, while the offer price is 2397.95. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 375. The open interest for SRF is significant at 3643500, indicating strong market interest in this stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of SRF is ₹2395.4. It has experienced a 1.1% percent change, resulting in a net change of 26. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.68%
|3 Months
|-3.16%
|6 Months
|-0.78%
|YTD
|3.53%
|1 Year
|2.21%
The current data of SRF stock shows that the price is ₹2369.4, with a percent change of -2.52 and a net change of -61.35. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.52% and the value has decreased by ₹61.35.
On the last day of trading for SRF on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 71,950. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,430.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!