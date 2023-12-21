Hello User
SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

SRF stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 1.1 %. The stock closed at 2369.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2395.4 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Stock Price Today

SRF Share Price Today : On the last day, SRF opened at 2451.8 and closed at 2430.75. The highest price during the day was 2494 and the lowest was 2360. The market capitalization of SRF is 70234.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2636.65 and the 52-week low is 2050. The BSE volume for the day was 71950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:12 AM IST SRF share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for SRF stock is 2345.6, while the high price is 2406.

21 Dec 2023, 10:08 AM IST SRF December futures opened at 2342.5 as against previous close of 2375.15

SRF is currently trading at a spot price of 2393.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 2395.95, while the offer price is 2397.95. Both the bid and offer quantities stand at 375. The open interest for SRF is significant at 3643500, indicating strong market interest in this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST SRF share price update :SRF trading at ₹2395.4, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹2369.4

As of the current data, the stock price of SRF is 2395.4. It has experienced a 1.1% percent change, resulting in a net change of 26. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST SRF Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST SRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.68%
3 Months-3.16%
6 Months-0.78%
YTD3.53%
1 Year2.21%
21 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST SRF share price Today :SRF trading at ₹2369.4, down -2.52% from yesterday's ₹2430.75

The current data of SRF stock shows that the price is 2369.4, with a percent change of -2.52 and a net change of -61.35. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.52% and the value has decreased by 61.35.

21 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST SRF share price Live :SRF closed at ₹2430.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SRF on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 71,950. The closing price for the shares was 2,430.75.

