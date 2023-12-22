Hello User
SRF Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

SRF stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 2369.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2397.15 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Stock Price Today

SRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SRF opened at 2357.55 and closed at 2369.4. The stock reached a high of 2406 and a low of 2345.6. The market capitalization of SRF is 71057.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2636.65 and the 52-week low is 2050. The BSE volume for SRF was 10074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 08:14 AM IST SRF share price Live :SRF closed at ₹2369.4 on last trading day

