SRF Share Price Live blog for 22 Dec 2023

SRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SRF opened at ₹2357.55 and closed at ₹2369.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2406 and a low of ₹2345.6. The market capitalization of SRF is ₹71057.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2636.65 and the 52-week low is ₹2050. The BSE volume for SRF was 10074 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.