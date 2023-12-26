SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

SRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SRF had an open price of ₹2407.35 and a close price of ₹2396.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2464.8 and a low of ₹2395.55 during the day. The market capitalization of SRF is ₹72715.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2636.65 and the 52-week low is ₹2050. The BSE volume for SRF was 25,855 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SRF stock is currently trading at a price of ₹2481.15 with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 28.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.59%
|3 Months
|0.61%
|6 Months
|5.72%
|YTD
|7.16%
|1 Year
|6.82%
The current data shows that the stock price of SRF is ₹2453.1, with a percent change of 2.38 and a net change of 57.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.38% or ₹57.05.
