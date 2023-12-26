Hello User
SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

SRF stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 1.14 %. The stock closed at 2453.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2481.15 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Stock Price Today

SRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SRF had an open price of 2407.35 and a close price of 2396.05. The stock reached a high of 2464.8 and a low of 2395.55 during the day. The market capitalization of SRF is 72715.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2636.65 and the 52-week low is 2050. The BSE volume for SRF was 25,855 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST SRF Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST SRF share price update :SRF trading at ₹2481.15, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹2453.1

SRF stock is currently trading at a price of 2481.15 with a percent change of 1.14 and a net change of 28.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

26 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST SRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.59%
3 Months0.61%
6 Months5.72%
YTD7.16%
1 Year6.82%
26 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST SRF share price Today :SRF trading at ₹2453.1, up 2.38% from yesterday's ₹2396.05

The current data shows that the stock price of SRF is 2453.1, with a percent change of 2.38 and a net change of 57.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.38% or 57.05.

26 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST SRF share price Live :SRF closed at ₹2396.05 on last trading day

The BSE volume for SRF on the last day was 25,855 shares, and the closing price was 2396.05.

