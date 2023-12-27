Hello User
SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Financial Results

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

SRF stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 1.55 %. The stock closed at 2453.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2491.05 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Stock Price Today

SRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SRF had an open price of 2479.95 and a closing price of 2453.1. The stock reached a high of 2529.6 and a low of 2460.35. The market capitalization of SRF is 73840.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2636.65 and the 52-week low is 2050. The BSE volume for SRF was 28934 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST SRF share price Today :SRF trading at ₹2491.05, up 1.55% from yesterday's ₹2453.1

The current data for SRF stock shows that the price is 2491.05. There has been a percent change of 1.55, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 37.95, meaning that the stock has gained 37.95 in value.

27 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST SRF share price Live :SRF closed at ₹2453.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 28,934 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 2,453.1.

