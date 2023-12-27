SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Shares Surge as Company Reports Strong Financial Results

SRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SRF had an open price of ₹2479.95 and a closing price of ₹2453.1. The stock reached a high of ₹2529.6 and a low of ₹2460.35. The market capitalization of SRF is ₹73840.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2636.65 and the 52-week low is ₹2050. The BSE volume for SRF was 28934 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for SRF stock shows that the price is ₹2491.05. There has been a percent change of 1.55, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 37.95, meaning that the stock has gained ₹37.95 in value.
On the last day of trading for SRF on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 28,934 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹2,453.1.
