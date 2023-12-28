SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

SRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SRF opened at ₹2506 and closed at ₹2490.75. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹2512, while the lowest was ₹2461.1. SRF's market capitalization is ₹73264.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2636.65, and its 52-week low is ₹2050. The BSE volume for SRF was 14610 shares.
SRF is currently trading at a spot price of 2472.75. The bid price is 2470.0 with a bid quantity of 750, while the offer price is 2470.5 with an offer quantity of 375. The open interest for SRF stands at 714375.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.68%
|3 Months
|0.28%
|6 Months
|7.06%
|YTD
|7.89%
|1 Year
|6.28%
On the last day of trading for SRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 14,610. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,490.75.
