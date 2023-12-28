Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

SRF stock price went up today, 28 Dec 2023, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 2472.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2476.15 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Stock Price Today

SRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SRF opened at 2506 and closed at 2490.75. The stock's highest price for the day was 2512, while the lowest was 2461.1. SRF's market capitalization is 73264.36 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2636.65, and its 52-week low is 2050. The BSE volume for SRF was 14610 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 10:19 AM IST SRF share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of SRF stock today was 2460.25, while the high price reached 2486.2.

28 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST SRF December futures opened at 2460.55 as against previous close of 2472.4

SRF is currently trading at a spot price of 2472.75. The bid price is 2470.0 with a bid quantity of 750, while the offer price is 2470.5 with an offer quantity of 375. The open interest for SRF stands at 714375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST SRF share price update :SRF trading at ₹2476.15, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹2472.7

The current data for SRF stock shows that the price is 2476.15 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 3.45. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.14% and has gone up by 3.45 points.

28 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST SRF Live Updates

28 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST SRF share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.68%
3 Months0.28%
6 Months7.06%
YTD7.89%
1 Year6.28%
28 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST SRF share price Today :SRF trading at ₹2470.55, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹2472.7

The current data shows that the stock price of SRF is 2470.55, with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -2.15. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.09% and the value has decreased by 2.15.

28 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST SRF share price Live :SRF closed at ₹2490.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for SRF on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 14,610. The closing price for the shares was 2,490.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.