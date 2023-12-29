Hello User
SRF Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

SRF stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -0.29 %. The stock closed at 2472.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2465.5 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Stock Price Today

SRF Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, SRF's open price was 2470.55 and the close price was 2472.7. The stock's high for the day was 2486.2 and the low was 2460.25. The market capitalization of SRF is currently 73083.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2636.65 and the 52-week low is 2050. On the BSE, a total of 16,481 shares of SRF were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

The summary for the last day of SRF BSE volume is as follows: The volume of shares traded for SRF on the BSE was 16,481. The closing price for the shares on this day was 2,472.7.

