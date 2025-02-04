Explore
SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

2 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2025, 12:20 PM IST
Livemint

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : SRF stock price went up today, 04 Feb 2025, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 2944.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2964.85 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at 2939.95 and closed slightly higher at 2944.45. The stock reached a high of 2964.30 and dipped to a low of 2922.50. With a market capitalization of 83,290.93 crore, SRF's performance reflects its strong position in the market. The stock is currently near its 52-week high of 2970 and significantly above its 52-week low of 2088.55, with a trading volume of 14,229 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Feb 2025, 12:20:35 PM IST

SRF Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days2695.10
10 Days2636.17
20 Days2563.84
50 Days2391.27
100 Days2364.81
300 Days2405.27
04 Feb 2025, 12:20:02 PM IST

SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF Short Term and Long Term Trends

SRF Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SRF share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

04 Feb 2025, 12:10:11 PM IST

SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF trading at ₹2964.85, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹2944.45

SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF share price is at 2964.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 2869.87 and 3013.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 2869.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3013.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

04 Feb 2025, 11:45:08 AM IST

SRF Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 461.91% higher than yesterday

SRF Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for SRF has surged to 461.91% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 2969.05, reflecting a rise of 0.84%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift alongside increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

04 Feb 2025, 11:37:15 AM IST

SRF Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

SRF Live Updates: SRF touched a high of 2960.0 & a low of 2948.4 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 2965.43 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12959.8Support 12948.2
Resistance 22965.7Support 22942.5
Resistance 32971.4Support 32936.6
04 Feb 2025, 11:20:04 AM IST

SRF Live Updates: SRF closed at ₹2944.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SRF Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2964.30 & 2922.50 yesterday to end at 2953.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

