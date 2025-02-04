SRF share price Today Live Updates : SRF Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at ₹2939.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹2944.45. The stock reached a high of ₹2964.30 and dipped to a low of ₹2922.50. With a market capitalization of ₹83,290.93 crore, SRF's performance reflects its strong position in the market. The stock is currently near its 52-week high of ₹2970 and significantly above its 52-week low of ₹2088.55, with a trading volume of 14,229 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|2695.10
|10 Days
|2636.17
|20 Days
|2563.84
|50 Days
|2391.27
|100 Days
|2364.81
|300 Days
|2405.27
SRF Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of SRF share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF share price is at ₹2964.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹2869.87 and ₹3013.57 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹2869.87 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 3013.57 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for SRF has surged to 461.91% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹2969.05, reflecting a rise of 0.84%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift alongside increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
SRF Live Updates: SRF touched a high of 2960.0 & a low of 2948.4 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 2965.43 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2959.8
|Support 1
|2948.2
|Resistance 2
|2965.7
|Support 2
|2942.5
|Resistance 3
|2971.4
|Support 3
|2936.6
SRF Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2964.30 & ₹2922.50 yesterday to end at ₹2953.90. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend