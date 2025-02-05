Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

SRF Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : SRF stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2025, by 0.80 %. The stock closed at 2944.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2968.15 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at 2939.95 and closed at 2944.45, with a high of 2980 and a low of 2922.50. The market capitalization stood at 87,228.93 crore. SRF’s 52-week high reached 2970, while the 52-week low was 2088.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 25,466 shares, reflecting active market participation for the stock during the session.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2025, 08:17 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF volume yesterday was 1191 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1436 k

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1166 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

05 Feb 2025, 08:01 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF closed at ₹2944.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2980 & 2922.50 yesterday to end at 2968.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.