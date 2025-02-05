SRF Share Price Live blog for 05 Feb 2025

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at ₹2939.95 and closed at ₹2944.45, with a high of ₹2980 and a low of ₹2922.50. The market capitalization stood at ₹87,228.93 crore. SRF’s 52-week high reached ₹2970, while the 52-week low was ₹2088.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 25,466 shares, reflecting active market participation for the stock during the session.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.02% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1166 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2980 & ₹2922.50 yesterday to end at ₹2968.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend