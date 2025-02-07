Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

SRF Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : SRF stock price went down today, 07 Feb 2025, by -2.22 %. The stock closed at 2960.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2894.45 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at 2957.95 and closed slightly higher at 2960.05. The stock reached a high of 2958 and a low of 2875.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of 85,747.69 crore, SRF's performance reflects a 52-week high of 2994.85 and a low of 2088.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 22,415 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12941.42Support 12858.57
Resistance 22991.13Support 22825.43
Resistance 33024.27Support 32775.72
07 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2676.0, 7.55% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3540.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3211
    Buy8778
    Hold6887
    Sell2555
    Strong Sell8555
07 Feb 2025, 08:16 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF volume yesterday was 501 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 851 k

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 479 k & BSE volume was 22 k.

07 Feb 2025, 08:00 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF closed at ₹2960.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2958 & 2875.15 yesterday to end at 2894.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.