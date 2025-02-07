SRF Share Price Live blog for 07 Feb 2025

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at ₹2957.95 and closed slightly higher at ₹2960.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2958 and a low of ₹2875.15 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹85,747.69 crore, SRF's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹2994.85 and a low of ₹2088.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 22,415 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2941.42
|Support 1
|2858.57
|Resistance 2
|2991.13
|Support 2
|2825.43
|Resistance 3
|3024.27
|Support 3
|2775.72
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2676.0, 7.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Buy
|8
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|6
|8
|8
|7
|Sell
|2
|5
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|8
|5
|5
|5
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 479 k & BSE volume was 22 k.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2958 & ₹2875.15 yesterday to end at ₹2894.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend