SRF Share Price Live blog for 10 Feb 2025

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at ₹2894.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹2894.45. The stock reached a high of ₹2912.80 and dipped to a low of ₹2852.55. With a market capitalization of ₹85,407.40 crore, SRF's performance reflects its stability, considering a 52-week high of ₹2994.85 and a low of ₹2088.55. The BSE recorded a volume of 13,215 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|2911.85
|Support 1
|2851.6
|Resistance 2
|2942.45
|Support 2
|2821.95
|Resistance 3
|2972.1
|Support 3
|2791.35
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹2676.0, 7.12% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1500.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3540.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Buy
|8
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|8
|7
|Sell
|2
|3
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|8
|8
|5
|5
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 60.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 316 k & BSE volume was 13 k.
SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹2912.80 & ₹2852.55 yesterday to end at ₹2881.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend