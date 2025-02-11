Hello User
SRF Share Price Live blog for 11 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : SRF stock price went down today, 11 Feb 2025, by -1 %. The stock closed at 2881.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2852.60 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at 2909.95 and closed at 2881.50, experiencing a high of 2909.95 and a low of 2842.60. The company's market capitalization stood at 84,507.89 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, SRF reached a high of 2994.85 and a low of 2088.55. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 18,223 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF volume yesterday was 352 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 830 k

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 57.53% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 334 k & BSE volume was 18 k.

11 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF closed at ₹2881.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2909.95 & 2842.60 yesterday to end at 2852.60. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

