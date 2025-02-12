Explore
SRF Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025
LIVE UPDATES

SRF Share Price Live blog for 12 Feb 2025

2 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : SRF stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2025, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 2857.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2809.35 per share. Investors should monitor SRF stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

SRF Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
SRF Share Price Today Live Updates

SRF Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, SRF opened at 2828.05 and closed at 2857.15, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 2864.75 and a low of 2769.65 during the day. With a market capitalization of 83,226.61 crore, SRF continues to show resilience. The stock's 52-week high stands at 2994.85, while the low is 2088.55. The BSE volume recorded was 27,620 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2025, 09:15:46 AM IST

SRF Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The share price of SRF has decreased by 0.33%, currently trading at 2800.00. Over the past year, however, SRF's shares have appreciated by 25.44% to reach the same price of 2800.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 23071.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.91%
3 Months27.5%
6 Months12.78%
YTD28.69%
1 Year25.44%
12 Feb 2025, 08:45:01 AM IST

SRF Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for SRF on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 12855.52Support 12760.42
Resistance 22907.68Support 22717.48
Resistance 32950.62Support 32665.32
12 Feb 2025, 08:30:02 AM IST

SRF Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 2698.0, 3.96% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1500.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3540.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3311
    Buy8878
    Hold6687
    Sell2255
    Strong Sell8855
12 Feb 2025, 08:15:31 AM IST

SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF volume yesterday was 413 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 835 k

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.55% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 385 k & BSE volume was 27 k.

12 Feb 2025, 08:01:04 AM IST

SRF Share Price Live Updates: SRF closed at ₹2857.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

SRF Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 2864.75 & 2769.65 yesterday to end at 2809.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

